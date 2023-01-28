HIBBING—Before retiring at the end of 2021, Pete Hyduke spent more than three decades working for the City of Hibbing, spending time in a few different positions including golf/parks maintenance supervisor, Superintendent of Public Works, Director of City Services, and Interim City Administrator.
All those years and different roles provided him with a unique perspective of the ins and outs of how the city is operated and gave him an opportunity to interact with a lot of residents and different city officials.
Now Hyduke is back at City Hall, this time with a different view—from the mayor’s seat.
Hyduke was elected in November, collecting nearly 67% of the votes cast.
He threw his hat into the ring after former longtime Mayor Rick Cannata announced in 2022 he was stepping down due to health issues and wanting to spend more time with family.
Hyduke’s decisive victory no doubt was partly the result of 35 years of service in the city and the relationships he formed along the way.
“The majority of my time I was responsible for listening to the concerns of the residents, community groups and forming partnerships to move the city forward. I decided to run for mayor because I have a passion for my community and have experience and an understanding of management, operations, and budgeting of the city,” Hyduke said by email recently. “I pride myself on being approachable and a good listener and feel it is one of the most important components of being a good mayor.”
A third generation Iron Ranger, Hyduke said his grandfather on his dad’s side located to Hibbing after arriving in America from Croatia thru Ellis Island in 1905 for a job in mining.
“I grew up in a large family of nine siblings where our parents taught us to not take anything for granted, work hard, be thankful and to give back to your community through your time and talents,” he said. “My wife Cindy and I were both raised and went to school in Hibbing and have been married for 46 years. We have raised four wonderful children and have seven grandchildren who all reside on the Iron Range. I couldn’t imagine a better place to grow up, go to school or raise a family than in Hibbing.”
Hyduke, who is also the Hibbing/Chisholm Girls high school hockey coach, said his passion for the community started at an early age and that he was extremely grateful when the opportunity arose for him to first start a career working for the City of Hibbing.
Now as mayor of one of the geographically largest cities in Minnesota, Hyduke will get a chance to continue his service from a different perspective.
About a month into the job, he said he’s excited by what he has seen and heard so far.
“I’m looking forward to working with a great city council and city management team that we have in place as we navigate this city forward,” he said. “I have the utmost respect for our supervisory team and all city staff that I have worked side by side with at one point or another and look forward to continuing this relationship.”
That includes working with the person who took over as City Administrator after Hyduke retired, Greg Pruszinske.
Hyduke said he is looking forward to being a part of the process and approach Pruszinske is implementing of developing strategic plans to help guide the city. “The importance of strategic planning is to help identify the city’s strengths and weaknesses and then creating paths forward in addressing all issues in a timely and fiscally responsible manner,” he said.
Hyduke also understands the balancing act of maintaining and upgrading many miles of city infrastructure including roads, alleys, sidewalks, bridges, storm and sanitary sewers lines.
“It’s important we continue the great work Director of Public Works City Engineer Jesse Story has done securing State and Federal funding to help match our city tax dollars and then prioritizing our investment towards these projects,” Hyduke said.
On the economic side, the mayor said the city needs to continue working diligently with local state legislators in securing long term minerals lease access for Hibbing Taconite and local mining companies as well as supporting the merger of Fairview and Sanford health care systems “to help keep quality health care in our local community.”
Hyduke said it’s also important to continue to support and partner with the Range Regional Airport for flight access to the Iron Range and business expansion near the airport.
“I’m also looking forward to supporting and working with our new Community Economic developer Betsy Olivanti as we look for programs and funding to support downtown business retention and revitalization while pursuing retail and high tech manufacturing expansion, expanding and addressing our housing issues in the city and developing a new rental licensing policy,” he said. “We need to work towards expanding our broadband access throughout our community through region and state partnerships and also work with RAMS and other regional partners on workforce retention and resident recruitment.”
Hyduke said the most immediate facility need right now in the city is to secure funding and finalize a location for a new Public Safety building. He added that a facilities strategic plan just adopted by the city is in the process of addressing issues and improvements needed for City Hall, Library and the Memorial Building.
“Outdated facilities with space limitations and gender issues are just a few issues that need to be addressed. This has been a top priority of our past and now present council and we are working diligently to find avenues to bring this capital project to completion through state and federal funding and partnerships,” Hyduke said.
On Jan. 18, during the second meeting Hyduke presided over as mayor, he and the council unanimously approved a resolution seeking a local option sales tax of half-a-percent in a bold move to help finance the safety center. If the resolution makes it through the legislature it could be on the November ballot for Hibbing residents to vote up or down.
If it passes, city officials believe it could raise approximately $980,000 annually to go toward the project until it is finished. The city is also seeking millions in state bonding dollars to help fund the projected $24 million project.
Hyduke said another important issue to him is addressing the quality of life in the community which requires an investment in recreation, wellness, health and adequate daycare opportunities and facilities for Hibbing residents.
“These are components that will require partnerships and private and public funding. Presently the city is in process of creating a new master plan for Parks and Recreation. Design work is being completed for new Carey Lake campground and a partnership with the Central Range Pickleball Club for new courts to be located at Bennett Park,” he said.
He added that Hibbing is very fortunate to have topics like Bob Dylan, Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine View and the Greyhound Bus museum as tourist attractions.
“Our Historical Museum and Tourist organizations are moving towards a common goal that will increase recognition and tourism within the community and nationally,” he said.
