DULUTH — Construction on Hwy 2 from the Prairie River east of Grand Rapids to two miles east of Hwy 65 in Itasca County is nearing completion and will no longer require a detour. Traffic will be directed back on to Hwy 2 starting on Friday, October 1. The highway will be fully open by 4 p.m.

The project will resume in November with shoulder closures for tree clearing between Warba and Swan River.

For project information, please visit: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy2-reclaim/index.html

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook athttps://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

