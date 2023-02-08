A $440 million proposed wood products plant in Cohasset has run into another hurdle.
Two of three Minnesota Court of Appeals judges have ruled that due to potential public waters wetlands impacts, the city should issue a new decision on the need for a full-blown Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on the Huber Engineered Woods LLC, project.
“We will reach out to them (Huber) and find out what they’d like to do,” Max Peters, City of Cohasset director of city operations and finance director said. “I think in the conversations we’re having in the city is that anything short of an EIS on the project probably isn’t going to get them through environmental permitting.”
The 750,000 square-foot oriented strand board plant at Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset was announced 20 months ago.
The project has held promise to employ 150 permanent workers, support 300 to 400 construction jobs and dozens of northeastern Minnesota loggers.
However, an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) prepared on the project has faced opposition from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA) and others.
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and MCEA asked that an EIS be completed on the project and took the issue to court.
What it means for the future of the project is unclear.
Huber Engineered Woods said it’s evaluating the impact of the court decision and had no specific comments at this time.
Area supporters of the project expressed frustration.
“Our frustration is with the governor, who went around bragging about how he was instrumental in bringing this new industry to Minnesota,” Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota executive director said. “And since this opposition has come up, he hasn’t said a peep about support for the project.”
Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids said the court decision is disappointing.
“It is an extremely frustrating and disappointing decision,” Eichorn said. “Once again, the state of Minnesota is giving the finger to good companies trying to create jobs here. Huber has been a phenomenal community partner everywhere they have operated, with a sterling environmental record. Huber was bringing hope to a community that needed some good news after the planned Boswell shutdown. It is disappointing that the Leech Lake Band—and now the court of appeals—would stand in the way of that.”
Rep. Spencer Igo of Wabana Township, said Huber is a top-notch company seeking to benefit the entire region.
“The court ruling in regard to Huber Engineered Woods is incredibly disappointing for a company that has ambitions of coming to the region to provide jobs, tax base, and manufacture the materials to build our communities,” Igo said. “Huber Engineered Woods has been nothing short of an outstanding community partner who wants to benefit all of us. Even with this news, I remain optimistic in working with the company and all partners in this project to bring it to reality. The future of our forests and this project that would harvest wood, sequester carbon in building products, and replant forests creating vibrant and health ecosystems for our northland.”
Peters said Huber Engineered Woods wants to maintain a positive relationship with stakeholders.
“In our conversations with Huber, they have been very adamant about not wanting to move forward if there is a negative relationship with the tribe,” Peters said. “The city could go back and revisit the EAW, but for the city it feels like a waste of time. If Huber is willing to move ahead with an EIS, it’s a path forward.”
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe called the court decision a “significant victory.”
“The court decision today is a major victory for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of respecting the sovereignty and treaty rights of indigenous nations,” Faron Jackson Sr., Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe chairman said in a release. “The proposed OSB (oriented strand board) mill project posed a clear threat to our sacred resources, including wild rice and wildlife, while bypassing an important step in the environmental review process. We are grateful for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy’s unwavering support in this matter. We will continue to work towards protecting our resources, our environment and preserving our way of life for future generations.”
The proposed project is one mile from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation boundary, according to the band’s news release.
The proposed site is home to a highly sensitive wetland near Blackwater Lake that contains more than 300 acres of wild rice, a sacred and critical resource for the band, the tribe said.
Peters said the city has for the past four months been seeking to communicate with the band about the project, but has been unsuccessful.
“We will have conversations with Huber and see what they want to do,” Peters said. “And we’ll try to put together a meeting with the Leech Lake Band.”
The tribe said it looks forward to working with the city.
“We look forward to working with Cohasset as they reconsider the environmental review on these important issues,” Ben Benoit, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe interim executive director said in the release. “The Leech Lake Tribal Council is excited to discuss regional economic policy, creation of jobs, and bringing projects to our region, but not at the expense of our homeland.”
All three court of appeals judges upheld the city’s findings that the project does not hold potential for significant environmental air emissions and timber harvesting effects.
However, two of the three judges ruled that the the record lacks substantial evidence to support the city’s determinations that an EIS is not mandatory based on the elimination of public waters wetlands and also lacks evidence to support the city’s position that planned wetlands filling does not have the potential for significant environmental effects.
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation in June 2021 approved a $15 million loan to support the project.
Special legislation that granted $25 million in production incentives for the plant was signed into law as part of a state tax bill.
The court decision comes about two weeks after the Biden administration announced a 20-year ban on mineral leasing on federal land on about 225,000 acres in the Superior National Forest outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
That action would cripple the proposed Twin Metals Minnesota underground copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metals project about nine miles southeast of Ely and 11 miles northeast of Babbitt.
That project promised 750 new direct jobs and 1,500 new spin-off jobs.
