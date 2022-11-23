Seventeen months after first announced, a $440 million wood products mill in Cohasset remains on the table, but still facing challenges.
Huber Engineered Woods, LLC, of Charlotte, N.C., says it’s continuing to move forward to study and permit its planned project at Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center.
“As we have engaged in this process, we have learned that this particular site requires further in-depth studies and permitting processes,” the company said in a project update. “We fully respect that due process must be followed for this important piece of land and continue to work with local authorities through the thorough permitting process.”
However, advancement of the project remains in limbo with legal opposition from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA).
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also asking Huber to update the company’s project analysis.
Information on project alternatives provided by Huber was insufficient to determine compliance with Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers information paper on the project.
“As we understand, it’s in the Army Corps of Engineers hands,” Max Peters, City of Cohasset director of city operations and finance director said. “They’re calling the permit application (to the Army Corps) inadequate at this point and requesting further site analysis.”
Several tribes and members of the public have concerns over potential impacts to water quality, wild rice, air quality, deforestation, removal of two bald eagle nests and treaty rights within ceded territory, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers information paper.
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and MCEA are asking for court review of a City of Cohasset decision that denied the need for an Environmental Impact Statement on the project, according to court documents.
“The city is being sued by the Leech Lake Band and MCEA questioning the adequacy of the city’s decision,” Peters said.
The city is the Responsible Governmental Unit on the project.
After the Leech Lake Bank of Ojibwe, MCEA, Bemidji Chamber of Commerce, and West Fraser, a Bemidji-area wood products competitor, criticized the original Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW), Huber completed a revised EAW.
The city council approved the revised EAW.
But the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and MCEA continue to seek a full-blown Environmental Impact Statement.
Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids says it’s positive that the project remains alive, but says proponents need to pull together.
“The project is alive and well, but now, more than ever, we need to work together whether it’s local leaders, the Iron Range delegation and our Congressional delegation,” Igo said. “I hope the Governor’s office who was excited to sign this legislation into law will rekindle that support for our northland communities so we can bring this project home.”
The 750,000 square-foot oriented strand board (OSB) plant would be the first new wood products plant built in Minnesota in decades.
Loggers say the plant would be a huge boost to northeastern Minnesota’s logging industry and support businesses.
An estimated 300 to 400 construction workers would be needed to build the plant.
In June 2021, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation recommended approval of a $15 million loan to support the project.
The facility would employ about 150 and manufacture building products to help meet housing construction demands, according to the company.
Special legislation that approved $25 million in production incentives for the plant was signed into law in 2012 as part of a state tax bill.
At the time, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the project would have a positive impact on the region.
Igo says he will continue to push to move the project forward.
“I stand committed to working with the communities of the Iron Range to bring this project to northern Minnesota and help with navigating the permitting process,” Igo said. “Now, more than ever, we need everyone working together.”
Huber Engineered Woods said it continues to work with stakeholders.
“Huber Engineered Woods has been working closely with many wonderful people across the City of Cohasset and the State of Minnesota to scope and permit a project that would bring Minnesota its third OSB manufacturing facility and provide jobs and economic support to the Itasca County region, replacing economic loss from the closing Boswell Energy Center,” the company said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.