EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old Hoyt Lakes woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday night when the vehicle she was driving went off Highway 53 and into some trees, a Minnesota State Patrol report said.

Cassy Linnan Burke’s 2011 Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Highway 53 when the one-vehicle accident occurred just before 9 p.m. Burke was transported by ambulance to Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora with minor injuries.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department and the Breitung Ambulance also responded to the crash.

