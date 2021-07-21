HOYT LAKES -- The Saturday night fireworks have been cancelled because of fire danger with the tinder-dry conditions, but the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival -- cancelled last year because of the pandemic -- promises to be a real crowd-pleaser. The festivities run today through Sunday, July 25.
Committee member Nikki Swanson told the Mesabi Tribune there will be fireworks next year, "bigger and better," and that she is "just so excited to see people." This is the 66th year of the carnival. It costs just $10 for all events all weekend long. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.
The Water Carnival is as follows:
Thursday, July 22
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Book Sale at the Hoyt Lakes Library
4 - 7 p.m. Community Picnic Sponsored By PolyMet Mining
5 p.m. Bean Bag Tournament
6 p.m. Miss Hoyt Lakes Queen Coronation
7 - 10 p.m. Lucas Heikkila – Live Music Main Stage
Friday, July 23
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Book Sale at the Hoyt Lakes Library
11 a.m. Water Carnival Golf Tournament
1 - 2:30 p.m. Turtle Races
2:30 p.m. Firetruck Rides – after the turtle races
3 p.m. Kids Events at the Midway
5:30 - 6 p.m. Blues For Kids Harmonica Workshop, by Musician Joe Flip
6 p.m. Shockwaves – Water Ski Show
6-8 p.m. Joe Flip – Live Dance and Blues/Rock Music
8:30 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. Live music by FlashMob!
Saturday, July 24
7 - 11 a.m. Youth Hockey Pancake Breakfast
9 a.m. 5K Road Race (walk/run)
9 a.m. Kids half mile fun run (following the 5K road race)
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Book Sale at the Hoyt Lakes Library
10 - 10:30 a.m. BMX Bike Show
12 noon - Parade
2 p.m. Shockwaves Ski Show
2-5 p.m. Bingo at the Community Building
3-3:30 p.m. BMX Bike Show
5-5:30 p.m. BMX Bike Show
5:45 p.m. Hot dog Eating Contest
6-8 p.m. Voyager – Live Music
8 p.m. Adult Ping Pong Drop
8:30 pm - 12:45 a.m. Live music by Pop Rocks
Sunday, July 25
7-11 a.m. Youth Hockey Pancake Breakfast
11 a.m. Holey Board Tournament
Noon -- Sand Pile for Kids
Noon -- Kids’ Races (immediately following the sand pile)
1 p.m. Kids Sundae Sunday – Free build your own sundae bar
1 - 4 p.m. Bingo at the Community Center
2-5 p.m. Jam Session open to the public
The carnival had its beginnings in 1955 shortly after the first homes were built in Hoyt Lakes, as Erie Mining Company brought in employees for the new mining operation. The residents got together at Birch Cove on Colby Lake for a city picnic. This became an annual event and grew bigger each year as the town grew and prospered. The Colby Lake Water Ski Club was formed and the members began to put on a show at the picnic. Soon more events were organized, rides brought in, food and beer booths added. It was officially named the “Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.