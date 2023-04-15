HOYT LAKES—The following is the last letter Vietnam War soldier Timothy George Robinson would write to his family back home in Hoyt Lakes.
—-
April 14, 1968
Dear Mom, Dad, Ruth & Pat,
I hope the Easter Bunny doesn’t forget me this year because the last 21 years it’s been real good to me and will always be so dear to my heart, “right Mom.” Remember when we were kids on Easter the girls would be all dressed up in new hats, pretty dresses and new gloves and us boys with new shoes and shirts and off to church we would go and after come home to look for our Easter baskets. What good times. I hope God will bring me back home so that I may marry the girl I love, which will be in March if things go OK. Then I can watch my kids get all dressed up and head for church and live that day over again. Holidays are no different than any other day. Every day is Monday in Vietnam. Must go now, “God Be With You All”.
Your fighting son & Brother
Tim
—
Robinson would be killed in action on April 19, 1968.
Next Wednesday, April 19, the Hoyt Lakes VFW will honor his life and sacrifice at a 4 p.m. ceremony. He is the namesake of Timothy Robinson VFW Post 8144, and the event will mark 55 years since his death. The public is invited, and the post will be serving burgers 4 to 7 p.m.
Robinson’s sister Ruth Lukkari wrote in an email, “Painful memories never go away but you can hope with time they will get a little easier. My most painful memories often take me back to my brother Tim’s funeral. The day of his funeral was in spring, and it was a cold and windy day and felt like it was on the verge of raining. I was sitting in front of Tim’s coffin which had been draped with the American flag. Next to me was my Mom and Dad and my three remaining siblings.
“A large tent had been erected to protect us from the cold and windy day. I remember when the wind gusted, you could hear the tent wall snapping. I looked towards my Mom and I could see the pain in her face as tears ran down her cheeks and I wondered what memory of my brother she was clinging to in the twenty-two years she had him. As I turned my attention to my dad, I could see he was trying to be so stoic, you know the old saying ‘real men don’t cry,’ but I could see his heart was aching. Looking at my last three remaining siblings I felt my family was going to be forever changed and there will always be one person missing at Christmas. I could hear the minister giving his sermon but it all just sounded like background noise to me as I was lost in my own memories of Tim.
“Suddenly, I was startled by the noise of rifles clicking and it quickly brought me back to reality. The Army commander began shouting out orders to the honor guards which was closely followed by the never-ending sounds of the rifles firing, the noise was so deafening, and it seemed to go on forever.
“When the firing ceased, I watched two military soldiers begin to lift the flag carefully and gently from my brother’s coffin and methodically fold it. When completed a single soldier clicked his heels on his boots and proudly marched over to my mom and facing her, he gently placed the flag in her lap. Now we had to learn how to be a family of six instead of seven, how to separate our pain from our memories and how to live a normal life when there really wasn’t one anymore.”
Lukkari continued, “To the Timothy Robinson VFW 8144: I can still remember the VFW coming over to our house and telling my dad, they wanted to erect a VFW in Hoyt Lakes and name it after Tim. My Dad and the family were elated over the idea and so proud of Tim. During the building of the VFW my dad would go down there every day to help with the construction of the building and I remember him coming home coated in sawdust and beaming with pride. Although the family lives many miles from the VFW now, our pride still lives on with all the wonderful and kind things they have accomplished in my brother’s name.”
—
Robinson’s story is on the Virtual Vietnam Wall website, with much of the information submitted by Lukkari. She wrote, “Tim was inducted into the Army on his 21st birthday, he was 22 years old when he was killed. I remember the last time I saw him, he said to me, ‘If I have to go, I will do the best I can.’”
He graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1965 and from the Staples Vocational School in 1966. He had Army basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, September 1967 and advanced infantry training at Fort McClellan, Alabama, two months later and shipped out to Vietnam on March 6, 1968, assigned to the 3rd platoon, Company C, 2nd Battalion, 501st Infantry, 101st Airborne Division.
At the time of his death, he left behind his parents, sisters Nancy, Peg and Ruth and his brother Pat. He was buried at Greenwood Cemetery, Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
He was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Military Merit Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert Badge with machine gun bar, and Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar.
—
By Ruth A. Lukkari
In loving memory of Timothy G. Robinson Till Then . . .
I am but a name now on a black granite Wall. I am too far away for my family to come and visit, to have them touch my name and feel the warmth of their love I have missed so dearly for so many years. My medals hang on their living room wall ... the ribbons have long since faded and the medals have tarnished, yet I know they are proud of me. I hear my mother cry at night for me and it breaks my heart to see her in such pain. My younger brother does not talk about me much because he is afraid ... afraid he will cry over his loss and others will view him as less than a man. My little sister acts so brave during the day, but at night when it is dark and she is alone, her tears for me fall.
I try to tell them I am okay, for I feel no pain. There is no war here, no hate, and no sounds of guns or young soldiers crying for their moms with their last dying breath. We are all here, those who lost our lives in Vietnam. We have our arms and legs now that were blown off us by land mines and such, but we are not able to go anywhere. We have our eyes and we watch the little children as they approach the Wall. I see the little boy I never got to have or to take fishing with me. I see the little girl who I never got to hear call me daddy. I understand in war there must be casualties but it saddens my heart to know I had to be one of them. I wish I could feel the warmth of the sun one more time on my face. Yes, I am but a memory now and all I ask is that you rejoice the years you had me and not mourn the years I have been gone. We shall meet again someday, you and I. Till then keep me close in your heart.
—
March 22, 1968
Dear Mom, Dad, Ruth, Pat,
We are located somewhere around Phu Bai and Hue North. It sure is a dirty hole here, you wear the same clothes until they fall off of you and then they give you a new pair. This country is not worth fighting for but the good we do for Vietnam is good, these people are so far back in the world that it’s sad. Over here we don’t know even how the war is coming along. Boy would I give everything in the world to be home. That’s the place where everyone belongs.
Love,
Your Son
Tim
—
March 28, 1968
Dear Mom, Dad, Ruth, Pat
I’m in the field now in the hills. From the hill I’m on now you can see Hue, so we are far north. We have a battalion of NVR trapped down in the valley and have been hitting them with mortars and bombs for the last 3 or 4 days. The first day they sent me out here to meet up with my platoon we moved out from the top on one hill to the next and on the way we ran into snipers and had four men killed and four men wounded. The good Lord was with me coming down the hill because I wasn’t hurt but some of the men in front of me and alongside of me were hit. Death is sad over here to see these young men rolled up in a poncho. I had to go out and get one guy that had got hit and then caught on fire, he was still burning when we got to him. It was a sad mess. I’ve never been so scared in my life as I was that day and I have been praying ever since that day. I’m a machine gunner now in my squad. If you think this letter is grubby that’s because we live that way. On top of the hills for weeks without shaving, washing, or brushing your teeth. At night you have to sleep with a few grenades in your pocket because you never know when you might get hit by something.
Your Son & Brother
Tim
—
April 7, 1968
Dear Mom. Dad, Ruth & Pat,
It would be nice to get a package from home about once a week if you could because your son is starving over here. Some of the things you can send are cans of fruit, cookies, apple sauce, hard candy, canned meat, anything in cans or jars, honey or some strawberry jam, joke book, hot rod books, papers, baked foods and kool-aid, the water over here tastes like hell. About once a month send some stationery like I’m writing on now. I hate to write and ask for food like a pig, but I’m losing weight fast. Love and miss ya all lots.
Your loving son
Tim
—
Lukkari has been to see the Vietnam Wall in Washington with her niece, and here are excerpts of what she posted on the Virtual Wall website:
“It was dark and raining when we got to the Wall no names visible because of the rain. It took us some time to locate panel 51 east (location of Robinson’s name). That whole Wall appeared blank, but when we got to that panel, I knew what line Tim’s name was on and when I wiped the rain off the Wall, his name seemed to appear like magic. It was easy to hide my tears in the rain because no one knew. When I stood in front of his name, tears would just fall and not stop. But as soon as I walked away from that panel things would change, I was then left wondering how many of those names had never been touched by anyone.
“We went back there on Veterans Day and I left flowers for some other names on the Wall and at my brother’s name I left flowers, the book that I had helped publish (his picture was on the front and back of the book) and a teddy bear with a letter I wrote to him. While I was standing there a young man came and knelt down and read the letter and as he was reading it, he was wiping away his tears, no one knew it was me that left that letter.
“I have seen my brother’s name on that Wall and the Wall in Minnesota and the Wall in Duluth and on the Moving Wall and it never seems to get any easier. I was really proud of my brother even before he died, having him as a big brother was so very special for me, he was so kindhearted and so aware of others’ feelings. Someday, maybe I will be able to understand it all.”
