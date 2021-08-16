VIRGINIA — A new Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel and lofts could soon be built where the Miners Memorial Building once stood.
The Virginia City Council unanimously approved a development agreement Monday morning that calls for 70 hotel rooms and 61 lofts to be built on the site through a $23.4 million project. Councilors Carl Baranzelli and Steven B. Johnson were absent.
“This is important for the area,’’ City Councilor Charlie Baribeau said as he supported the project. He said the area is short of rooms for events like those that will be occurring at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center, which opens next month.
Apurva Patel, CEO of Virginia Hospitality LLC of Wayzata, Minn., started out Monday morning’s meeting with some important news relating to the hotel.
“We are going to be franchised,’’ he said. “It’s a Marriott.’’
Principal Architect Erik Wedge told the council the hotel, which will be just south of the ITMEC, will be a three-story building with 95 parking spaces below grade.
The hotel wing of the building will run from north to south and will be just across an extended Sixth Street South from the entrance to the event center. The extended-stay lofts, meanwhile, will run from east to west and join with the hotel at the northwest corner. The lofts (studio, one bedroom or two bedroom) will feature 29-day leases, which can be renewed each month. The armory will remain in place, as will the baseball field.
Apurva said he expects around 22 employees to work at the Marriott TownePlace Suites.
Plans call for the development to include a pool, a kiddie pool, a hot tub and potentially a second hot tub, as well as two meeting rooms. A rooftop deck that overlooks the event center, a small fitness center, an indoor party room, laundry, breakfast area and a hotel bag storage area are included in the plans. The bag storage area is designed as a place for hockey teams playing at the event center to store their gear.
Apurva said he is expecting the foundation to go in by Jan. 1 and the hotel construction to start in the spring.
Now that the development agreement was approved, a financial package can be put together, according to Mayor Larry Cuffe.
Cuffe said Virginia Hospitality LLC will be contributing $18 million of its own money and the city will work to help bridge the gap to whatever the total project cost ends up being. The Department of Iron Range Resources will also be approached regarding the site prep, the major added.
“We’re going to work out those financing things next week.’’
Items being looked at include selling bonds and tax abatement for from 10-20 years, Cuffe said. That way “they don’t have to pay the city portion of the property taxes’’ and they can reinvest those funds back into the project.
Cuffe said there is only one tax abatement currently in place in Virginia, which was used for the Komatsu project in north Virginia.
The City Council will talk about it more at their regular meeting on Aug. 24, he added, and a public hearing on the matter will be held Oct. 12.
“It’s all coming together now,’’ Cuffe said.
