VIRGINIA —Virginia area residents have been hopping aboard the “Love Train,” making stops at nearby businesses — all in the name of love.
Love for the community and local merchants, that is.
Virginia Community Foundation Executive Director Ronda “Rudy” Harvey, aka co-conductor of the Love Train, encourages everyone to get on board to support the latest shop-local campaign.
“Everyone is hurting,” especially businesses that have struggled during the past year with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Harvey said. The Love Train initiative’s goal is to “support those businesses — on purpose.”
The concept is simple, but aims to have a huge impact on the area economy.
Community members patronize local businesses, then stop at the VCF office on Chestnut Street to write the name of those merchants on a paper heart. Hearts representing “stops” on the route are also being displayed at the businesses that were visited.
While small businesses are the ones most in need, any area business where a resident has shopped — big or small — qualities as a stop on the Love Train. It’s most important that people are shopping local — feeding money into the community as opposed to elsewhere or online, Harvey said.
“‘I love my community, and I want to support it any way I can’ is what I hope to inspire in this campaign,” she said.
While the creative effort launched in Virginia, Harvey said she would like the support for local businesses to spread into other area communities. Everyone is welcome to “jump on board and be passengers on the train — to keep it going.”
Rock Ridge Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt and Director of Human Resources Willie Spelts recently made stops on the Love Train, after each visiting Pep’s Bake Shop. Spelts made a second stop at Powhaki Lumber.
Schmidt said he gladly supported the campaign; after all, “I shop locally and spend money locally. It’s important to the region and local businesses.” The Love Train, he said, “is a great idea because it’s critical to support local businesses. They are the hub that keeps everything moving and driving.”
Spelts agreed.
“Without local businesses, we don’t have our communities,” he said. “It’s a wonderful campaign to raise awareness and support local businesses.”
Virginia resident Shanon Gunderson, a member of local musical group, The Divas, and a self-employed piano teacher, recently made stops on the Love Train, visiting Jue’s Chinese Restaurant & Lounge for takeout and the VCF to drop off a donation.
Gunderson knows first-hand how difficult it’s been during the pandemic for area business owners, and she’s supported as many as she can — sometimes simply by ordering takeout at area restaurants and making sure to tip well.
“Anytime we have a campaign going on that brings a visual highlight to our community so we can support our hometown, that’s a good thing,” she said.
Jim Hafdahl, owner of The Card Shop, said the Love Train has been good for his downtown Virginia business.
While he has many loyal “downtown” patrons, “I’ve always felt that generally speaking a lot of people either don’t travel near the downtown or they feel the downtown has little to offer,” he said. “The Love Train helps to illustrate that we do have good businesses on the main street. These businesses in turn support a lot of our area’s community projects. Let’s brag about them.”
Laura Collins, proprietor of Pep's Bake Shop, has welcomed many Love Train passengers since the campaign’s recent inception. She is grateful, she said, to the VCF.
“The community foundation does a fantasist job getting the community to shop local,” she said. “I am truly amazed and thankful for everyone who puts in an effort to stop in the store.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, “it’s been a rough time for all of us,” but residents have been supportive of the shop, Collins said. “It’s been fantastic.”
The VCF’s Facebook page is filling up with photos of Love Train passengers. Harvey also posted to TikTok a video she compiled of Love Train participants proudly holding up their paper hearts, set to the tune of The O’Jays’ “Love Train.”
And the campaign comes with a little swag. Love Train T-shirts, coffee mugs and window decals are available for $15, $10 and $5 respectively. Proceeds will be used to support area businesses.
Harvey, who is joined at the VCF office with co-conductor Maija Biondich, said she is working to get youth involved in the campaign and encourages young people to stop in and report on their stops. “It’s an important lesson in economics and what happens if businesses go away,” she said.
The nonprofit VCF supports innovation and continued improvement in the Virginia community through a charitable endowment used in grant-making to fund projects that are vital to the progress and growth of the area.
“The VCF is committed to giving back to our community, schools, kids and enriching the lives of all that live in our communities,” Harvey added. “It takes donations, small to large. Not all need to be a legacy. If everyone — businesses and donors — gave a yearly donation of $25 to $100, it would make a huge impact in what we could give back in the form of grants.”
Harvey said she looks forward to meeting new passengers on the Love Train.
“Sharing love can be hard. But this is a small gesture and can show in a big way how much you love and support your community and businesses.”
