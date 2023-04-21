VIRGINIA—The Virginia Presbyterian Church was founded 130 years ago on April 23, 1893, and was the city’s oldest church. After two fires at the church, the current building across from the Virginia Public Library was constructed and dedicated in 1923.

The congregation had raised $4,000 on Easter Sunday 1921. Albert B. Coates, founder of the famed Coates Hotel, willed $15,000 to the new church, and he and his wife presented the church with a $10,000 pipe organ in memory of their daughter, Virginia. In 1979, the Presbyterian churches of Eveleth, Mountain Iron, and Virginia merged to form Hope Community Presbyterian Church.

