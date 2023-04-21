VIRGINIA—The Virginia Presbyterian Church was founded 130 years ago on April 23, 1893, and was the city’s oldest church. After two fires at the church, the current building across from the Virginia Public Library was constructed and dedicated in 1923.
The congregation had raised $4,000 on Easter Sunday 1921. Albert B. Coates, founder of the famed Coates Hotel, willed $15,000 to the new church, and he and his wife presented the church with a $10,000 pipe organ in memory of their daughter, Virginia. In 1979, the Presbyterian churches of Eveleth, Mountain Iron, and Virginia merged to form Hope Community Presbyterian Church.
The centennial of Hope’s sanctuary will be celebrated Sunday, April 23, with worship service at 10 a.m., a luncheon with champagne chicken by Paul’s Italian Market at noon and an organ concert by Vicki Gornick and Amy Szumal at 3 p.m.
Ministers and members of the congregation had these thoughts to share
Rev. Wendy Christianson
The Rev. Wendy Christianson, who serves as pastor of the church where she grew up, wrote in an email, “What makes the church special is, not only the beautiful distinctive architecture of the building, but the warm and gracious people who are members of the congregation. They worship together each Sunday, participate in many church committees and activities devoted to sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ as they pray for and encourage one another. It is such a privilege to serve as pastor to a wonderful group of people who truly seek to adhere to the words of Jesus in Matthew 22:36-40 that says, ‘Teacher, which is the greatest commandment of the Law?’ Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself. All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.’ Hope Community Presbyterian Church strives to truly love God and love one another.”
Her favorite memories of Hope Community Presbyterian Church are participating in church music. “As a child, I sang in the children’ s choir where I was introduced to hymns and sacred music. I sang in the adult choir with my father (Wally Christianson) for many years. The church organist was willing to give me organ lessons. I am grateful to God for my lifelong love of choral and sacred music and numerous opportunities to participate in several choral groups in many different churches and communities. It has been my privilege to say it all began with the training I received from wonderful church musicians and choir directors at the Presbyterian Church.
“It has been my experience is that God is faithful and never fails to provide guidance, wisdom, strength and courage when we ask. In fact, ‘Great is Thy Faithfulness’ has been my favorite hymn for many years despite losses, divorces, miscarriages, disappointments, frustrations, financial concerns and health issues. A life that contains hope, healing and faith in Jesus Christ is a life worth living!”
Her parents, the late Wally and Joyce Christianson of Virginia, participated in the church for many years. She was baptized at six months at Concordia Lutheran Church in Superior, Wisconsin, but most of her faith formation and Christian education and that of her brother Charles (Chuck) Christianson took place at the First Presbyterian Church in Virginia.
She was married in Hope Community Presbyterian to Bruce Anderson, whom she had met at a Great Falls, Montana, Presbyterian church. He died in an automobile accident when he was just 38 years old.
She studied various subjects at several colleges before pursuing a master’s in divinity at Princeton Theological Seminary “because I felt called to ministry in later life.” Pastor Christianson has served in many locations in the United States as well as India, and most recently in Utqiagvik, Alaska, serving an indigenous congregation.
Sue Stevens
“In July of 1984, I walked by the CE (Christian education) building of HOPE and saw my reflection in the office window. I was 7 months pregnant, and we (Craig and Sue Stevens) had not joined a church yet since moving to Virginia in 1979. It was important for me to be a member of a church if I was adding a member to our family. So, we joined HOPE. When our son was born, we needed the prayers and support of our church family as he required surgery immediately at birth and two more times before he turned 2. His baptism at HOPE was a joyous occasion not only for our immediate families (who lived in Michigan, Montana and North Dakota) but also our church family.
“To me, HOPE means family—a caring, supportive group of people who act on Christ’s commandment to love one another. I love the grandeur of the building, the majestic sound of our pipe organ and the wonderful ringing of our church bell!” Stevens is centennial committee chairwoman.
Sylvia Chad
“My parents moved to Virginia before I was a year old and they joined the First Presbyterian Church (as it was then called), so I grew up in the church—attending Sunday School, singing in the Junior Choir, and eventually going through Confirmation and becoming a member. My husband Greg and I were married in the church in 1974 but left for a different church for a few years in the late 70’s to early 80’s.
“In 1986, I decided to visit my old church for one Sunday and ended up never leaving. I became the Christian Education director in 1989, serving in that position until 1993. In 1998 I became the church secretary/office manager and remained in that position until retiring in early 2021.”
Asked what makes the church special, Chad said, “Hope Community Presbyterian is special because even though the congregation isn’t large, we strive to make a positive impact on the community. Over the years we’ve had community forums and sponsored the Billy Bell Bakery and currently have a Little Free Pantry on the property. On a personal level, the church is special because the members of the congregation truly feel like a family, providing care for and support of one another.
“Our beautiful sanctuary is special to me because it’s witnessed many pivotal moments of my life, including my wedding and the funerals for both of my parents. It’s about the only location where I can still go which has ‘known’ me from the time I was a toddler and which has also witnessed the comings and goings of all my dearly departed family members over the years, so I feel a connection to them and to my history when I’m there.”
Carolyn Olsen
“I began going to this Church when I attended the Virginia Junior High School in 1950. We had Religious Release time every Wednesday afternoon. Remembering my teacher then was Miss Vera Barrows. She liked to do crafts and taught us how to make paper-mâché mountains to depict the land at the time of Moses and how he brought the Tablets of the Ten Commandments off Mount Sinai. Her class was so informative.
“Since then, except for about six years as a Mountain Iron Presbyterian until it closed and merged with Hope, I have been an active member. I was married to Earl Olsen Jr. by Rev. Earl Buchin at the Virginia Church years ago. My children were confirmed there and two of my daughters were married there, too.
“Every time I enter Hope Presbyterian, it feels like home. The building is so unique and inviting. The 100-year-old organ still sounds so beautiful and singing in the choir is a joy. I am so happy to be a part of this congregation.”
Janet Koski
“I’ve been attending since I was 3 years old. Our parents made sure we went to Sunday School every Sunday and we had a natural progression to attend church. (Carolyn Olsen and Janet Koski are sisters.) I was baptized and confirmed when I was 15, and attended a youth group called Christian Endeavor. I made many friends in church, young and old alike. I got married to Roger Koski in this church and watched our son get married here.
“I remember going to Wednesday release time and having Mrs. Granger for an instructor. We had many Christmas dinners in the church basement, and as an adult teaching Sunday School, working on many committees and being a deacon and session member,” Koski said.
“What makes this church special is the dedication of the people. That shows how God works through us. We support so many causes for the community from skate jams for the kids to the Little Food pantry.
“We have had several ministers over the years, and some have left lasting memories I treasure. To think that I have been around for more than half of our history I feel truly blessed.”
Rev. Frank Davis
“Initially I served Hope Community Presbyterian Church as their regular pulpit supply during an interim between full-time pastors. I came back as their full-time pastor in 1992 and served through 2006. So altogether I had the pleasure of working with the congregation for around 16 years. These were busy and exciting times as we built a spirit of togetherness and robust outreach to the wider community on an already firm foundation created by pastors and members in prior years. I enjoyed the collective feel of life at Hope. There were many opportunities for being together with light-hearted spirits. In study groups, we found that honest, probing, and lively conversation gave birth to deeper questions and discussion rather than rigidly simplistic answers.
“During my tenure at Hope, we had great leadership from people with vision and a willingness to be the hands and feet of God. Recent and current pastors and leaders have carried on this tradition of creative vision complemented by willing spirits.”
As to what makes Hope special, Reverend Davis said, “Hope has been and continues to be a congregation in which members and friends hold deep affection for one another. This affection carries with it a respect for the individuality of each member and friend of the church. People at Hope respect and accept each other not out of a sense of obligation, but rather out of a deep awareness that we are all children of God, and each one of us is made in the image of God. I would characterize Hope as a love and acceptance church. The folks at Hope take their faith and mission seriously, but themselves, not so much. Good-hearted laughter is in the lifeblood of the congregation.”
He said, “There are a lifetime of memories from my years at Hope. Of course, the junior and senior high summer youth canoe trips deep into the Canadian wilderness were a source of great joy to me. The church supported these trips wholeheartedly. These boreal forest adventures would have never happened without the other adults who came along and pitched in with their energy and outdoor skills. Another memory comes from the time when there was a sizeable number of student athletes from other parts of the country on the athletic teams at Mesabi Community College. A lot of these young people were African Americans from the Deep South, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee as well as midwestern urban settings like Gary, Indiana. For some of these young student athletes, adjusting to life in northern Minnesota had its challenges. Hope reached out to these young people with open arms. There were annual meals and picnics to welcome them to our community. Some Hope families established ongoing relationships with these young people who were a long way from home dealing with the rigors of academic and athletic challenges. A few worshipped at Hope from time to time. For me, as a person who grew up in Atlanta in the racially divided 1950’s and 1960’s, it gave me great satisfaction to be a part of helping to bring some love and acceptance to young student athletes who were strangers finding their way in a different part of the country. Hope Community created some hope for all involved.”
Reverend Davis shared on a deeply personal note: “During my time at Hope I developed a condition in my larynx that slowly began to degrade the clarity of my voice. It was a very difficult time.
“Eventually after many surgeries and a number of years, I regained a serviceable voice. During this time, I felt the whole weight and solidarity of the congregation leaning into my challenge. You’ve seen those plays where the running back is literally pushed into the endzone by a mass of offensive lineman. That’s how it felt to me to be carried to the best possible health outcome by the consistent push, prayers, and good will of the people of Hope. Even when my voice was at its absolute worst, I knew that the congregation was behind me. In short, I knew that I was accepted and loved. As I said, Hope is a love and acceptance church, not a judge and exclude church. I am forever grateful that I served for many years alongside the open-minded and good-hearted people of Hope Community Presbyterian Church in Virginia, Minnesota.
Craig Mason
“My family joined the Church I think when I was in 3rd grade. I am now 72. My favorite memories of growing up in the Church were Presbyterian youth group activities, field trips, especially the trip we took to Minneapolis and spent the night at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Nichols Avenue in Minneapolis and visited Macalester College.
“Later I became active in the Men’s group. We were involved in many fishing trips, repair projects in the Church, soup kitchen, and youth canoe trips. I have many great memories and still have many good friendships with our Presbyterian Family.”
John Pearsall
“My folks (the late J. Edward and Marge Pearsall) joined the church when I was about 3. My father was Swedish Lutheran, my mother German Lutheran. Since these Lutherans despised each other, my folks decided to become Presbyterian. In those days our congregation was much larger, many more kids, our children’s Christmas pageant was always a big affair, over 200 people in attendance and a big luncheon afterwards, replete with Santa Claus and ice cream Santas. Another memory is church league basketball. Many of the congregations had enough kids for a basketball team, so there was a very active church league basketball program. Every Wednesday we got out of school early to attend religious education classes in our various churches, so the church was a very important part of our upbringing, both religiously and socially.”
