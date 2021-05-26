VIRGINIA — Zee South, a student at the Northland Learning Center in Virginia, was looking forward to the school’s next basketball game with law enforcement just as soon as the inaugural event wrapped up Monday afternoon.
South said he often sees YouTube videos about “Guns Down, Gloves Up,” an initiative in various parts of the country where students engage in boxing events, supported by law enforcement, as a way to curb gun violence.
The NLC’s game against the Virginia Police Department was the same concept, he said, only basketball was the sport of choice.
Dano Zebro, a paraprofessional at the NLC, initiated the idea of holding the law enforcement vs. students game as a way to bridge a gap and create a more trusting relationship between the two.
Virginia Police Ltd. John Swenson, the force’s community relations officer and school resource officer in the Virginia Public Schools, was among a handful of police playing against a rotating group of students.
Swenson also often volunteers at the NLC to build bonds between law enforcement and students. Since his involvement at the NLC, interactions students have had with police outside of school “have gone very well,” Zebro said.
It’s a crucial time in the country to build those bridges, Swenson said, especially in the wake of nationwide civil unrest, demonstrations against police brutality heightened after the death of George Floyd, and an ongoing dialogue about policing in America. “There’s a huge stigma against law enforcement right now.”
Interacting with young people on a social and friendly, competitive level “is a way to humanize us.”
He noted that students at the NLC come from diverse backgrounds.
“The kids have such great stories,” Swenson said. “But they don’t always have great interactions with law enforcement.”
The NLC serves at-risk and struggling pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students from 11 area school districts.
Swenson said by getting to know students on a more personal level, officers aim to show them “we are there to help them and to be a resource.”
While the VPD beat the NLC in Monday’s game 37 to 28, students and law enforcement, alike, were smiling and talking about their next head-to-head on the court.
NLC Executive Director Brian Yuretich watched from the sidelines, along with several VPD officers and members of the Virginia Fire Department.
Yuretich said he hopes the game will be the first of many at the school. In the future he’d like to see law enforcement from other area cities participate since kids at the NLC come from across the Iron Range, he said. “This is a way for them to get to know our kids and our kids to get to know them.”
Fire Chief Allen Lewis said he was happy “to get out and do public relations again,” an important aspect of law enforcement in the community that has been put on hold during much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Building bridges with the youngest” in the community is one of the best ways to influence positive future interactions — or prevent the need for interactions — with law enforcement, he said.
“I am so impressed with the kiddos in our school. I have learned so much from them all,” Zebro said. “They are true to who they are; they are truly survivors. They have made me a better person just knowing them.”
Teachers and staff at the school, whom “I get the honor of working with each day,” she added, “are amazing. I watch you meet kids where they are at and get them to where they need to be. Together, it’s the perfect combination.”
Swenson said he would like to see other schools pick up on the basketball game with law enforcement idea.
“I’m grateful for everything the Virginia Police Department did for us,” Zebro said. “To the VPD, thank you for helping us bridge the gap and build a healthy relationship between our kiddos and law enforcement.”
