A large American Flag flying from the top of a Hibbing Fire Department ladder truck was raised Saturday to honor the victims of the September 11 2001 terrorist attacks.
Virginia Fire Department Chief Allen Lewis opens a ceremony Saturday morning to honor the victim of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Saturday's ceremony included marking each of the six major events of the attack by ringing a fire bell at the moment they happened 20 years ago.
Virginia Firefighter Jason Krause and Virginia Fire Captain Dustin Erickson stand at attention in front of a fire bell and fallen firefighter memorial at the Veteran's Park in Virginia Saturday morning. The firefighters rang the bell once to mark the time when the first tower in New York was hit. The ceremony was repeated five more times to make each of the six major events that occured on September 11 2001.
Virginia Firefighter Jason Krause and Virginia Fire Captain Dustin Erickson salute the American Flag after ringing the fire bell to mark the time the first tower in New York was hit. There ceremony was held at the Veteran's Memorial park in Virginia.
A fallen firefighter memorial was set up at the base of the Veteran's Memorial sculpture in Virginia Saturday morning to make the 20th anniversary of the September 11 2001 terrorist attacks.
Virginia Fire Department Captain Dustin Erickson and Firefighter Jason Krause march past a line of firefighters and police standing at attention during a ceremony at the Veteran's Memorial in Virginia Saturday morning to honor the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago in 2001.
Virginia Firefighter Jason Krause rings the fire bell once to mark the time the second World Trade Center Tower in New York was hit during a ceremony Saturday morning at the Veteran's Memorial Park in Virginia.
Virginia Firefighter Jason Krause and Virginia Fire Captain Dustin Erickson salute the American Flag after ringing the fire bell marking the time the second World Trade Center tower was hit during the September 11 2001 terrorist attacks.
