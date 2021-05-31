The American Flag is lowered then raised again during Monday's Memorial Day Ceremony in Hibbing.

Families walk around the grave makers in the Veteran's section of Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Reading the names of the service members buried there following Monday afternoon's Memorial Day service.

Visitors walk through the military markers in the Veteran's Cemetery in Hibbing during Memorial Day Services Monday.

Honor Guard members salute during Monday's Memorial Day Service at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

