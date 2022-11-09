VIRGINIA—Bernie Christiansen was sewing and selling outfits for youngsters’ Cabbage Patch Dolls back when the Holly Shoppe first opened its doors to locals looking for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, baked goods and decor.
The now 80-year-old, of Virginia, is making attire these days for some of those kids’ grandchildren’s American Girl Dolls.
It’s been 40 years since a group of sisters, their parents and crafting friends launched the Holly Shoppe. The home-based boutique has become a November tradition for many in the community leading up to the holidays.
But, like all good things, the Holly Shoppe is coming to an end.
This 40th annual event will be the final year of the Christmas craft and bake sale.
It was simply time, said Christiansen, along with Gail Johnston and Linda Skogman, both of Mountain Iron, who gathered on a recent day at the current most senior of the group’s Virginia home at 602 S. Fifth Ave. W., where the boutique is held.
Barb Johnson and Susan Johnson round out the group of core members who host the Holly Shoppe each season.
But the ladies hope to go out with a very holly-jolly bang of sale, they said, starting with its first day set for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Holly Shoppe will also be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and on Nov. 19.
As always, the boutique will feature customer favorites, such as Gail Johnston’s cardamom bread made from a longtime family recipe, Barb Johnson’s handmade cards, Christiansen’s doll clothes, and the rest of the women’s homemade goods, including raspberry jam; caramel corn; cinnamon swirl, cranberry, and rye breads; dishcloths and towels; dog treats; catnip mice; baby bibs and blankets; and lots and lots of holiday decorations and ornaments, with entire sections often just for snowmen and gnomes.
And, as has become custom, there will be chairs set up in one of the rooms for everyone to gather for “coffee an.’”
Skogman said she enjoys “seeing the same faces” year after year. Customers “have become special to us.” Of course, the ladies welcome newcomers each year, as well.
But, sadly, the group has been losing some of its crew.
Matriarch Muriel Stanaway, who was 91, died Sept. 6, preceded by her husband, Lloyd, who died in 2020. The couple were known for decades as “M&L Creations’’—the wood-crafting duo of the Holly Shoppe.
Dorothy Schuknecht, another of the originals, died Oct. 28. She was famed for her sculpted bread dough creations, an art she’d learned in Mexico.
“It’s sad they are not with us anymore,” Skogman said.
“Some of our customers, too, are now gone,” Johnston noted.
Younger generations have contributed, such as Skogman’s grandchildren who have fashioned ornaments and bookmarks for the boutique.
But the 40th year just seemed an appropriate time to wrap up the holiday sale, said the ladies.
“It’s quite the thing, to walk in the door and see the transformation of these two rooms,” Skogman said with a smile, adding that Bernie and husband, Wayne Christiansen, manage to live in their home-turned-boutique for a few weeks each year.
At 80, though, it’s getting more difficult to store, set up and display the items, Christiansen said.
When she and the others launched the Holly Shoppe they were all, well, 40 years younger, many raising small children.
Christiansean and Skogman initially had booths at Virginia’s Land of the Loon Festival held annually in June. The idea of holding a sale in a climate-controlled environment, however, was appealing, and the first Holly Shoppe Boutique was held at Skogman’s sister Gail Johnston’s house in Mountain Iron.
A few years later it was moved to Christiansen’s more visibly located home.
If the ladies made $100 when the boutique started, they were happy, said the women.
But it didn’t take long for the Holly Shoppe to grow to a place where customers were lined up at the door, ready to shop for presents and goodies, looking forward to their treasures being carefully packed in handmade holly-stenciled reusable gift bags.
The group even purchased two cash registers to keep up with the flow.
The Holly Shoppe has drawn patrons from far as the Twin Cities, Two Harbors and Wisconsin, said the women.
People have even called ahead to place orders for baked goods. Johnston said 100 loaves of her cardamom bread are barely baked before “it’s gone.”
“We are going to miss it,” she said of the boutique, but especially of interacting with the “wonderful customers.” One year, a woman bought 60 of her handmade catnip mice to donate to the Humane Society.
Although the Holly Shoppe is closing up shop, the women will likely still sell their crafts and baked goods at other venues eventually.
After all, making and baking is in their blood.
Skogman said she never leaves home with a box of crafting materials.
And there are still children with American Girl Dolls to clothe.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.