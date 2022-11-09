VIRGINIA—Bernie Christiansen was sewing and selling outfits for youngsters’ Cabbage Patch Dolls back when the Holly Shoppe first opened its doors to locals looking for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, baked goods and decor.

The now 80-year-old, of Virginia, is making attire these days for some of those kids’ grandchildren’s American Girl Dolls.

