ELY—It was November 1943. Thanksgiving was approaching, and Sgt. James Joseph Hubert’s family in Duluth was preparing for the holiday, completely unaware that the young Marine was in harm’s way.
They had no idea the 22-year-old’s life would end sometime during a battle in the Central Pacific, or that they would never see or hear from him again.
The U.S. Marine’s parents, Mary Harriet (Arseneau) Hubert and Wallace Leon Hubert, who had raised their son in a working-class family in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth, died never knowing exactly what happened to their young man.
Sgt. Hubert’s baby sister, Mary (Hubert) Hagen, 20 years younger, born while Hubert was in the service, never met her brother. But she now has his dog tag.
And her son, Sgt. Hubert’s nephew, Jay Hagen, is keeping alive his uncle’s memory—and the story of how the U.S. Marine Corps sergeant finally returned home in 2017, nearly 80 years after beginning his military career and decades after his death.
Hagen, program manager of the Veterans Memorial Hall, will present a verbal account of his uncle’s service and sacrifice during a “History in a Pint” event, set for 6 p.m. Feb. 15 in the dining hall of the Veterans on The Lake Resort in Ely. Hagen will speak of the serviceman’s “long journey home from World War II”—his 73 years MIA (Missing In Action), the eventual recovery of his remains on a tiny island and Hubert’s repatriation home to Minnesota.
The Veterans Memorial Hall Program (VMH) includes a gallery of artifacts and a collection of oral histories housed at the St. Louis County Heritage & Arts Center (the Depot) in Duluth, maintained by the county historical society and military service veterans from the Arrowhead region. It contains more than 1,500 artifacts and 6,000 veteran stories—one of the largest collections of veterans stories and items in the state.
Each VMH History in a Pint program series presentation focuses on one veteran’s story, offering participants the chance to ask questions, enjoy an adult beverage for purchase, and “join in the camaraderie.” The event is free, but donations to VMH are welcomed.
VMH’s mission, Hagen said, is to collect, preserve, and disseminate the history of veterans of northeastern Minnesota via programs, projects, publications, events, exhibits, and education.
It has largely been a “Duluth-centric” program, he said, but Hagen is looking to expand to the greater reaches of northern St. Louis County. If the presentation in Ely is a success, he said, Hagen plans to offer several similar events across the Iron Range.
He also has a program aimed at school-aged children he is willing to share with Iron Range schools.
Recounting his uncle’s story is “emotional,” Hagen said, but he “feels a sense of responsibility” to relay “what little we know, because he was never able to.”
Sgt. Hubert, until recently, was among the many thousands of service members who remain MIA.
“Every serviceman should have the proper honors,” added Hagen, who also works with other families whose loved ones are repatriated home.
—
Hubert enlisted in the 50th Division, United States Navy Reserve, in Duluth on Sept. 5, 1938, serving active duty in the rank of Apprentice Seaman aboard a Spanish American War-era gun boat, the USS Wilmington, stationed on the Great Lakes for training naval reservists.
Following his honorable discharge, the young man enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, assigned the rank of Private. His parents’ consent was required for enlistment because he was under the age of 21.
Hubert’s service led him into the Battle of Guadalcanal in late-1942, after being assigned as a marksman to Company H, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, the unit he remained with for the remainder of his service.
Hubert moved up the ranks to Private First Class (PFC), then Corporal, then Sergeant.
The following year, Sgt. Hubert extended his enlistment for an additional two years, thus setting his fate.
The Marine was among those who died during the Battle of Tarawa, which took place Nov. 20-23, 1943.
The battle was the first time in World War II that the United States faced serious Japanese opposition to an amphibious landing, with the island heavily defended.
Sgt. Hubert and the men of Company H were part of the first day’s invasion, which included intense naval and air bombardment. Many Marines abandoned their landing craft, or were discharged prematurely, and attempted to wade ashore, only to become casualties long before reaching the beach.
Now known as one of the bloodiest battles in the Pacific during World War II, the Battle of Tarawa left more than 1,000 Marines and Sailors dead and more than 2,000 wounded.
The specific circumstances of Sgt. Hubert’s death is not known in detail, said his nephew. Along with other members of his Company H, Sgt. Hubert reached the shores of Betio Island (Red Beach #3) on Nov. 20, and probably spent that night anticipating Japanese counter attacks that did not materialize. Three different documents list Sgt. Hubert as Killed in Action (KIA) on Nov. 21. His casualty card states his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest, and notes that Sgt. Hubert was “buried in Division Cemetery,” of which there were several dozen on Tarawa. But his remains were not found in any of the known locations.
His own parents went to their graves with an unresolved sense of loss that their son was MIA, presumed dead.
“My mom tells the story about when her mom received his Purple Heart,” a military medal awarded to service members wounded or killed in action. “My mom was only a couple years old, but she remembers her mom crumbling to the ground when it showed up.”
The Marines buried the dead in shallow graves. By 1949, all known remains were exhumed from the island and returned to families, but some 500 Marines “were left behind on the island, the size of (New York City’s) Central Park,” Hagen said. “By then the drumbeat of war was already beating” with the onset of the Korean War.
“People wonder how they could have been lost for so many years,” he said, explaining that the gravesites were eventually covered in crushed concrete.
In 2015, a group from the nonprofit History Flight, an organization dedicated to finding MIA personnel, uncovered the graves of 35 Marines on the island. Sgt. Hubert’s remains were among them.
History Flight initially launched as a group of aviation history buffs seeking out crash sites, but its mission turned to recovering and repatriating the remains of service members missing or killed in action after the group located missing service members on a venture, Hagen said.
History Flight missions have recovered the remains of more than 130 missing service members, according to its website, historyflight.com.
Cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar were used to locate the missing Marines, Hagen said. His uncle’s compass, canteen, heels of his boots and a dog tag were found with his remains.
Hagen, his mother and a first cousin provided DNA for identification.
Sgt. Hubert “came home” to Duluth during the summer of 2017. He received a formal military funeral and was buried in the Soldier’s Rest Section of Calvary Cemetery, near his mother.
—
Hagen, who had worked in the IT field, said he became involved with VMH while coordinating with the historical society after learning about his uncle’s remains.
“It’s the most rewarding work I’ve ever done,” he said. Many of the men in his family have served in the military; he took a different route, going to college and starting a career.
Working with VMH is his way “to give back,” he said.
Most gratifying, he said, is assisting other families with the lessons he learned from having a family member brought home. “At first you think it’s a scam,” he said.
Hagen is also working on the editing of a one-hour documentary on his uncle to air on PBS, and a scholarship fund in Sgt. Hubert’s name has been created. Hagen said he expects the first scholarship to be presented next year to a recipient at Duluth’s Denfeld High School, where his uncle had attended school for a year with perfect attendance. High attendance and exemplifying “perseverance” are the qualifications.
If the History in a Pint is well attended in Ely, “we are really to roll this out in other locations,” Hagen said.
Telling his uncle’s story “is alway very emotional for me, surprisingly so for someone whom I never met, much less my mom.”
But they feel deeply connected to Sgt. James Joseph Hubert, nonetheless.
His uncle’s little sister, who never had the pleasure of meeting her big brother, now honors the Marine by wearing his dog tag at special events.
