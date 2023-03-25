HIBBING—The Roaring ’20s—a time filled with elegance and sparkle.
Yes, that may have been the vibe of the 1920s, but it is also the vision for the 2020s, as an iconic piece of Hibbing history, once in danger of disappearing for good, is set to come back to life in the style of its glory days, complete with a big chandelier fitting of its 100-year-old past.
The Androy Hotel’s first-floor ballroom will take on that new life thanks to a partnership between a local business and a nonprofit.
“The vision is to revive it and take it back to the Crystal Lounge days— to keep it to the era of the building, to rehab and refurbish it to make it what it could really be,” said Jessica Leitz, co-owner of the regional BoomTown Brewery & Woodfire Grills.
The new owners and managers of the historic Androy Hotel, Trellis Management Co., based in Minneapolis, “reached out and asked us to partner up with them by operating the venue,” Leitz said. The Androy has operated as a senior living apartment complex and has been home to the Hibbing Elks Club for many years.
The nonprofit Trellis, focused on affordable housing, has 30 years experience in property ownership and management, but little knowledge of running restaurants, bars, catering businesses or banquet halls, she said.
That’s where BoomTown comes in.
“It really comes at the perfect time as we are ramping up our catering and event services,” said Leitz, who, with husband Erik Leitz, owns BoomTown locations in Hibbing—just across Howard Street from the Androy—along with the original store in Eveleth and one in Duluth. They are also the owners of The Whistling Bird in Gilbert. “That part of our business is ready to grow.”
BoomTown has already catered such events as the Laurentian and Hibbing chamber of commerces’ annual dinners, several weddings, and large corporate fundraisers.
“It’s something we’ve talked about for a long time,” Leitz said of expanding the catering side of the business. “But with COVID and staffing issues, we haven’t been able to take that on until now.”
The Androy will assist with that venture. “Now that we have a commissary kitchen we can do not only events at the hotel, but outside events and prep out of that kitchen.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Boomtown Brewery for this exciting community and event space where community members can come together to connect and build relationships,” Elizabeth Flannery, president Trellis Co., said in a written statement. “Trellis Co., is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting affordable housing in Minnesota and Hibbing for over 30 years.”
The partnership will be advantageous for both entities.
But, above all, each is most interested in “making the Androy better,” Leitz said. “The Androy is such a landmark on the Iron Range” and the ballroom “has been neglected for many years, many decades.”
The plan is to replace the 1990s-themed decor with such things as specialty plaster work, molding, ceiling tiles, and a big chandelier reminiscent of the Androy’s original Crystal Lounge. Leitz said they even found an original “Crystal Lounge” sign that could be incorporated into the retrofit.
The business owners are working with Trellis to find funding for the project, including through Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and other grant sources.
“One of the big things we hope to do is have some sort of event or fundraiser to get the sign lit on the building,” Leitz said of the historic “Androy Hotel” logo that towers above the building. That is something the community has collectively supported for some time, she said.
The sign was lit until the Androy closed in the mid-1970s.
In the early-1990s, the Hibbing City Council began to explore the option of tearing down the Androy to create space for parking downtown, according to historical reports. But a core group of Hibbing residents rallied to, and succeeded in, keeping the building intact.
Leitz said she envisions weddings, Christmas parties and events both big and small to take place in the ballroom, which can seat about 200 on one side “and close to the same on the other side.”
Work is set to begin in May, with on-site bookings likely not available until June or later.
Additionally, “we will be working with the Elks Club so they are able to carry on their popular events,” such as Wednesday evening bingo, Leitz said. “We want to give them the space for that.”
“We are excited to continue to preserve the building in the community and look forward to continued updates, including the relighting of the historic Androy sign,” Flannery added in her statement.
“We are excited to have this opportunity and go after it,” Leitz said. “We will work at anything they want us to do,” she said of the nonprofit owners.
“We think it will work out well for them and for us. And it will be good for the community. We are excited to be a part of bringing value to the community.”
