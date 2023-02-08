A portion of County State Aid Highway 133 will be closing east of Meadowlands, as work begins to replace the bridge crossing the Whiteface River, a St. Louis County news release said.
The closure between Highways 29 and 47 begins Feb. 13 and is expected to last through the end of June when the project is complete.
A detour will be marked, directing traffic to use Highways 29 and 7. Local residents wlll be able to access their property, but no through-traffic is allowed.
The existing bridge was built in 1964 and its steel beams currently have a poor rating. Additionally, its driving surface requires maintenance multiple times a year due to potholes and other issues.
Reconstruction of this bridge is part of a $24.9 million Bridge Bundle contract to replace a total of 21 deteriorating bridges and box culverts. Funding comes in part from a $10.3 million federal grant awarded to the county in August 2019.
Redstone Construction is the contractor for this project, and estimated the winter start time will allow them to complete the project more than two months faster than waiting for summer due to increased availability of work crews and equipment, as well as being able to work around certain water restriction dates. Demolition of the existing bridge and construction of new concrete piers will be complete before the DNR Permit stream restriction period. It's also safer to work within the Whiteface River now rather than during spring runoff season and into the summer when water levels can fluctuate drastically.
