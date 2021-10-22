DR-grade pellet production is at long last coming to Minnesota's Iron Range.
Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. chairman, president and chief executive officer said Friday that the iron and steelmaker is moving production of DR-grade pellets to its Minorca Mine in Virginia from Northshore Mining Co. in Silver Bay.
“We will soon be shifting our DR-grade pellet production away from Northshore and into Minorca, where we will not have to deal with the unreasonable royalty structure at Northshore,” Goncalves said during the company's third quarter earnings call. “As we plan to no longer sell pellets to third parties in coming years, Northshore will become a swing operation, which will be idled every time we decide to do so.”
It's a major move within northeastern Minnesota's iron ore industry.
DR-grade pellets are a higher quality pellet compared to the acid or flux iron ore pellets that for decades have been produced at Iron Range taconite plants.
Because DR-grade pellets contain a higher iron content, they're of more value and can be used in modern steelmaking technologies.
For the Iron Range, it's a big step forward into the future of iron and steel production.
“It's the next generation with the evolution of the EAF's (electric arc furnaces),” John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative said. “We're very excited about moving the process to Minorca and (USW Local) 6115. We're trying to learn more details, but this is exciting for Local 6115.”
The move allows Cleveland-Cliffs to provide a consistent feed and lower costs at its $1 billion hot-briquetted iron (HBI) plant in Toledo, Ohio, Goncalves said. The HBI plant can produce about 1.9 million tons of HBI annually for use in blast furnaces, basic oxygen furnaces and EAF's.
Cleveland-Cliffs spent about $100 million at Northshore Mining Co. to implement production of DR-grade pellets. DR-grade pellets from Northshore currently feed the Toledo plant.
But Goncalves says the company will save money in royalty payments by producing DR-grade pellets at Minorca Mine instead of Northshore. Royalties are paid by mining company's for removing ore from land owned by other entities.
“The royalty component at Northshore is absurdly high,” Goncalves said. “That's why we are moving from Northshore with a very bad royalty structure to Minorca. We are always looking for better costs and that's why we are going to Minorca.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said Goncalves has for years been foreshadowing the transformation of the steel and iron mining industry.
“We have been seeing this play out in the form of investments and consolidation and today's announcement may be another sign of this process,” Lislegard, whose district includes Minorca said. “I plan to be in communication with Cleveland-Cliffs to learn more about this development, express the value of the company to the region and advocate for the people and businesses that rely on this core industry. Our state has an opportunity to play a key role moving forward with companies committed to this transition. You're either at the table or you're on the menu. It's time for the state to be at the table.”
Minorca is a great plant with great equipment and great leadership, Goncalves said.
“They are very excited with the opportunity to produce DR-grade pellets,” Goncalves said. “I have my Northshore people working to help our Minorca people to move DR-grade pellets from Northshore to Minorca. We're going to have a much better royalty structure and we're going to have Northshore idle now and then. That's what we're going to do. ”
Goncalves said if he had a crystal ball, he never would have invested $100 million into DR-grade pellet production at Northshore knowing that Cleveland-Cliffs would later acquire assets of ArcelorMittal USA, including Minorca Mine.
Additional changes at other Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Range operations are underway.
Minorca Mine and Cleveland-Cliffs' United Taconite facility in Eveleth and Forbes, both produce the company's superflux Mustang pellet, Goncalves said
With the shift of DR-grade pellet production to Minorca, 100 percent of Mustang pellet production will move to United Taconite, he said.
Cleveland-Cliffs reported record quarterly revenue of $6.0 billion in the third quarter. It also recorded record quarterly net income of $1.3 billion.
With its 2020 acquisitions of AK Steel Holding Corp. and ArcelorMittal USA assets, Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. It's also North America's largest producer of iron ore.
“In a short period of less than two years, we went from $2 billion annual revenues in 2019 to expected revenues of $21 billion in 2019,” Goncalves said in a news release. “Also, the $1.9 billion of Q3 adjusted EBITDA we have just reported is equivalent to half of our year-to-date adjusted EDITDA of $3.8 billion, showing that our profitability continues to increase, as we continue to implement our way of doing business, and take advantage of – and extract synergies from- our modern, efficient and unique footprint.”
Cleveland-Cliffs operates four of northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants, Hibbing Taconite Co., Northshore Mining Co., Minorca Mine, and United Taconite.
