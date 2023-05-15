Hibbing Walmart remodeled

HIBBING—Walmart customers in Hibbing were welcomed inside the newly transformed Supercenter Friday morning as the much-anticipated project was complete.
The store’s associates marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, community celebration, and a community inspired mural unveiling by local artist, Bart Bemus.
During the morning’s celebration, Walmart store manager Kari Larson highlighted the Supercenter’s transformed departments as well as the new interactive features now available to customers, including:
• New $1 Shop at the front of the store
• Online Grocery Pickup is being moved to a more convenient location
• Remodeled bathrooms
• New Grab & Go area at the front of the store
• New signage and flooring throughout the store
• Additional self-checkout lanes
• New mother’s room for customer convenience
“At Walmart, we’re investing in our communities and finding new ways to save our customers time and money,” said Kari Larson, Hibbing Walmart store general manager. “By continuing to remodel our store and roll out time-saving services, we’re helping our customers shop how and when they want.”
To reinforce Walmart’s dedication to the communities it serves, the store manager presented $10,350 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, including:
• $1,000 to the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency
• $1,000 to Crescendo Youth Orchestra
• $3,000 to the City of Hibbing Police Department
• $350 to the Hibbing Historical Society
• $1,000 to the Hibbing/Chisholm Youth Hockey Association
• $3,000 to the Hibbing Pregnancy Life Care Center
• $1,000 to the Nashwauk-Keewatin Trap Club
The Supercenter’s new mural, designed and illustrated by artist, Bart Bemus, is an eye-catching piece that reflects the diversity and local cultures of Hibbing, and is part of Walmart’s Community Mural Program, the largest public-facing art installation celebrating communities across America. Walmart’s Community Mural Program is an important part of each store transformation and furthers Walmart’s commitment to the local community.
In addition, Hibbing Walmart customers can save time and money by shopping when, where, and how they want. The Hibbing store continues to offer the following innovations:
• Pickup—Walmart’s Pickup option has become a favorite among busy shoppers. It provides the convenience of online shopping and allows them to quickly collect their groceries without stepping out of their vehicles. The best part is that Walmart Grocery Pickup is completely free of charge. Furthermore, customers using SNAP in most states have the option to avail themselves of the pickup service as well.
• Delivery—Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free. Express delivery—customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.
• Walmart Pay—a touch-free way to pay
• Walmart+
Walmart+ is a membership program designed to save our members time and money on their everyday essentials, plus so much more. For us, that means giving them access to great benefits like free delivery from store, free shipping with no minimum order, a Paramount+ Essential subscription, mobile Scan & Go, member pricing on fuel, ability to earn to Walmart Rewards and early access to deals. Walmart+ costs $98 per year and includes a 30-day free trial period. You can sign up or get more information at Walmart.com/plus.
