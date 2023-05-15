Hibbing Walmart remodeled

Examples of the new store renovations include a new mural, expanded online grocery pickup and grocery departments, new self-checkout registers, and more.

 SUBMITTED

HIBBING—Walmart customers in Hibbing were welcomed inside the newly transformed Supercenter Friday morning as the much-anticipated project was complete.

The store’s associates marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, community celebration, and a community inspired mural unveiling by local artist, Bart Bemus.

