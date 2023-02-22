HIBBING—City officials are working closely with the owners of a longtime local business that was destroyed by a fire last November as they look to move forward with a goal of eventually rebuilding in Hibbing.
During last Wednesday’s regular city council meeting, the council voted unanimously to apply for and accept commercial redevelopment grant funding from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) to allow for demolition of what remains of Yoder Building Supply, at 1831 3rd Ave. East.
A fire on Nov. 11, 2022, gutted the business and left it a total loss.
Shortly after the blaze, the owners of the business and their employees set up in a leased space at the corner of Howard Street and First Avenue, previous home to Blue Moon Appliance. The storefront was originally planned as a kitchen and bath showcase and expansion of Yoder Building Supply interior design, according to a previous story in the Mesabi Tribune.
According to the resolution passed last Wednesday, the business does have insurance and will receive funds which will cover a portion of the demolition of the facility, however, the total cost of that phase of the project is not fully covered under those insurance funds.
Hibbing Community Development Director Betsy Olivanti said by email yesterday that the total cost of demolition, based on the lowest quote, is $115,700 and the city is going for a grant of $65,700 to plug the gap.
She added that there’s no guarantee that the IRRR will approve it at that amount, but that is what the city is requesting.
Demolition of the building will be Phase 1 of a project that will include the building of a new facility within the city of Hibbing at a later date. City officials said during Wednesday’s meeting that the property Yoder is looking at is the old Suburban Lanes property.
According to the resolution, total project costs for the new facility are not known at this time; however, “will be substantial enough to make up the required match for this funding.”
Later in the meeting the council voted to enter into a development agreement to lay out the project and funding and the process from demolition to completion.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a resolution providing support of the CTC MN Department of Employment and Economic Development Border to Border Broadband application that will “contain a few non-contiguous areas and include approximately 38 households in the Northeast Hibbing area. Other areas included in the project include most of Clinton Township, East side of Doherty Lake (Great Scott Township), and the northwest side of Island Lake area in Gnesen Township and unorganized territory located south of the Iron Range and north of Duluth.
• Approved the use of $35,000 from the general fund toward the project, pending MN State Border to Border broadband, IRRR, and St. Louis County funding approvals.
The project will deploy high speed broadband fiber to 38 unserved households in the Hibbing area. According to information in the resolution this portion of the project will cost approximately $315,000 while the overall project CTC is submitting has a total price tag of about $8.8 million.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the application to and accept money from the IRRR Mineland Reclamation Program for the construction of the Mine View Buildings.
