HIBBING—City officials are working closely with the owners of a longtime local business that was destroyed by a fire last November as they look to move forward with a goal of eventually rebuilding in Hibbing.

During last Wednesday’s regular city council meeting, the council voted unanimously to apply for and accept commercial redevelopment grant funding from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) to allow for demolition of what remains of Yoder Building Supply, at 1831 3rd Ave. East.

