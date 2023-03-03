Hibbing Taconite’s mine life has received a much-needed boost.
The Minnesota Executive Council on Thursday approved two new state taconite iron ore mining leases and an extension of one lease currently held by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., at the Iron Range taconite plant.
The 5-0 unanimous executive council decision means Hibbing Taconite Co. gains access to about 8.5 million tons of additional crude ore, extending the facility’s mine life by nearly a year.
“Anytime we can find more ore at this point is a good thing for us,” Chris Johnson, United Steelworkers Local 2705 president at Hibbing Taconite said. “Basically, it buys time for us to find a more long-term solution.”
Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer, said he appreciates the executive council action.
“On behalf of our more than 2,000 employees in the State of Minnesota, we would like to thank the Minnesota Executive Council for the approval of the mineral leases that will allow Hibbing Taconite to extend operations another nine months through 2026,” Goncalves said in a statement. “We remain confident that, once we obtain the state leases to add to Nashwauk land already controlled by Cleveland-Cliffs, we will then be able to extend the life of Hibbing Taconite for decades.”
Securing additional crude ore resources is welcome news for Hibbing Taconite workers, families, businesses, communities, and the taconite plant.
“Anytime we can tell people we are adding life is going to help morale,” Johnson said. “But we have to find a long-term solution. Hopefully, sooner than later.”
Hibbing Taconite is running out of crude ore.
The facility’s ore supply has been expected in 2025 to be exhausted.
Without a new source of ore, majority owner Cleveland-Cliffs has said the taconite plant could shut down.
Approved Thursday were new leases on 80 acres of school trust lands and on 39.6 acres of tax forfeit lands, according to the Minnesota Department Natural Resources (DNR) Lands and Minerals Division.
An existing lease term on 40 acres of tax forfeited land set to expire March 18, was extended by 10 years.
The leases would generate about $13.5 million in royalty payments, mostly to the Hibbing School District, City of Hibbing and St. Louis County, according to the DNR.
“It was nice to see this come together quickly for these parcels,” Joseph Henderson, DNR Lands and Minerals director said. “This was a win-win for Hibbing Taconite and for the beneficiaries of these mineral leases.”
St. Louis County Land and Minerals Director Julie Marinucci testified in support of the leases at the executive council meeting.
After the meeting, Marinucci said St. Louis County worked closely with DNR Lands and Minerals in recommending the leases to the executive council.
“Any extension of mine life at Hibbing Taconite is very important to Hibbing Taconite,” Marinucci said. “St. Louis County worked hand-in-hand with the DNR on this for the benefit of our taxing districts. We’re obligated to get the maximum public benefit from a finite resource.”
St. Louis County manages tax forfeited lands such as those involved in the Hibbing Taconite leases.
The Minnesota Executive Council is composed of the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, and attorney general.
Meanwhile, Cleveland-Cliffs, United States Steel Corp., and Scranton Holding Company are seeking all or part of 2,664 acres of state mineral leases near Nashwauk formerly held by Mesabi Metallics.
Cleveland-Cliffs already holds mineral rights on about 3,700 acres at Nashwauk.
A decision on those leases will also be determined by the executive council.
