HIBBING — The Hibbing Super One grand opening Wednesday showcased a multi-million dollar remodeling of the grocery store that has been at its current location for 30 years.
While the store got an updated look since the project started in March, the meat, deli and produce departments were all upgraded, said Manager Mike Fahey.
“It’s great to see the company (Miner’s Inc.) reinvesting in the community, reinvesting in a store, planning for the future,’’ he told the Mesabi Tribune.
The Hibbing location employs between 120 and 130 employees.
The changes included new flooring and decor, along with a new service case in the meat department, expanded deli selection and new produce cases and display units.
Fahey said the store’s floor plan was also opened up “so it’s a lot easier to shop from one end to the other.’’ The remodel was due, he said, to help the store keep up to date decor wise and also for the product selection customers deserve.
Patrick Miner, vice president of Miner’s Inc. — the parent company of Super One — said upgrades to their 31 grocery stores and 10 liquor stores are always something the company is considering.
“We’re looking at all of our stores all the time,’’ he said at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting. “We’re continually trying to retool and figure out how we can take care of our customers better.’’
Miner said the company has done a lot of small things continually in the Hibbing store, which was first built in 1981 at a different site. The now complete remodel “was a great opportunity to actually take each spot in the store from corner to corner and really put a highlight on every inch in the store.’’
He added the customers’ taste preferences are always changing and the amount of new items that you can offer customers is constantly changing. “All these changes are collectively helping us to be able to cater to that.’’
The store areas with fresh items were particularly addressed to meet customer demands.
Customers continue to move to the fresh departments, Miner said, whether it’s produce, deli, fresh meat or fresh bakery. “They continue to move to the handcrafted areas of the stores and the fresh departments. We’ve tried to continue to enhance all of those departments specifically to take care of that need and want.’’
Fahey said the meat department has more ready-to-eat meals that shoppers can take home and cook right away. With wider spacing, the produce department is easier to shop in and keep the products fresh.
“That’s what makes people come in,’’ Fahey said of the quality meat and produce offerings.
Another change was self checkouts at the front end, where the floral department has also been moved to.
“Sales have really taken off,’’ he said, with the flowers now near the cake and greeting card sections.
----
The grand opening celebration will continue for the rest of the week.
Free food demos will continue, while coffee and cake is available to customers as they walk in.
Customers can also register for giveaways all week long. The items being given away include televisions, coolers, grills and Super One gift cards.
