HIBBING—A Hibbing sophomore is setting an example for her peers that hard work really does pay off.
Mya Petroskey, a sophomore at Hibbing High School captured first place and the Audience Choice Award at the school talent show ‘Hibbing’s Got Talent’ held Feb. 6 with an original song that she wrote, “Reach for Something,” which she sang while playing guitar. She also played her winning entry at the Jacket Jamboree on Feb. 10.
“It was pretty cool—I didn’t doubt if I would get picked,” Petroskey said. “I work hard for everything I get and would be bummed if I didn’t. I’m super proud of myself because I worked super hard for it.”
Petroskey explained “Reach for Something” talks about her struggles relating to people while attempting to gain understanding for her point of view.
She recalled explaining the song to a friend as, “It’s not you, it’s me.”
Hibbing High School Principal Ranae Seykora said Petroskey was chosen for first place by a panel of judges consisting of school staff, a retired teacher and one student. She also emerged as the audience’s top pick for the People’s Choice Award, she noted.
In order to be considered for the talent show, there are tryouts.
Petroskey said she had previously finished in second place three times before finally finishing first and that combined with capturing the People’s Choice, it was a dream come true. She said in fifth and sixth grade she took second place while performing cover music, and was honored to take second place again last year.
“I really wanted to cry, because I’ve been wanting to get first place and People’s Choice for a long, long time,” Petroskey said. “Effort really helped me out there. It was something super big.”
Seykora recalled she was so moved by Petroskey’s performance and “how powerful her voice is, message and music.”
“I was in the audience taking pictures and videos of the contestants and was so blown away that I didn’t get my camera out,” Seykora recalled as she described having chills and hair standing up on her arms because she was so immersed in Petroskey’s message.
Petroskey said she started seriously singing when she was in the third grade and began playing the guitar just last year.
“As soon as I picked it up, it was like it was really fun,” Petroskey said of the guitar. “I really liked it. it was pretty cool.”
Petroskey said she also plays the ukulele and is in the process of teaching herself to play the piano. She also has about a half dozen songs on the Internet.
A school Petroskey is involved in a variety of extra-curricular activities: choir, basketball, volleyball and track. She also works on the weekend.
“I like to keep Busy,” Petroskey said.
In her downtime, she said she likes to watch sports with her dad, or go into her room and play guitar.
“I constantly write music,”Petroskey said, adding that journaling has served as an inspiration for her songs and has helped her through difficult times in life.
As far as future plans Petroskey said she has hopes and dreams and really wants to make it big, producing her own music as a profession. Petroskey said she’s made submissions to national T.V. talent shows, and her father recently submitted one of her performances from Hibbing High School to one of them, she said.
“My mom told me to have a backup plan, so I plan to go to college in the health, science field,” she said.
Petroskey’s music can be found online on Spotify or Apple under her name.
