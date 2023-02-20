Sophomore shines brightly on HHS stage

Mya Petroskey captured first place and the People’s Choice Award at a talent show held Feb. 3 at Hibbing High School. Petroskey also performed her winning song at the Jacket Jamboree on Feb. 10.

 Photo Submitted

HIBBING—A Hibbing sophomore is setting an example for her peers that hard work really does pay off.

Mya Petroskey, a sophomore at Hibbing High School captured first place and the Audience Choice Award at the school talent show ‘Hibbing’s Got Talent’ held Feb. 6 with an original song that she wrote, “Reach for Something,” which she sang while playing guitar. She also played her winning entry at the Jacket Jamboree on Feb. 10.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments