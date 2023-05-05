Prepare yourself for some utilities work in Hibbing this summer.
Hibbing Public Utilities is beginning the first phase of a 10-year Water Main Capital Improvement Plan.
“Hibbing is the water break capital of the world,” Luke Peterson, Hibbing Public Utilities general manager said. “Our crews spend an inordinate amount of time repairing pipes.”
The geographically large city has more than 100 miles of water lines, Peterson said.
But many of the water lines are old and in dire need of replacement, he said.
“Water lines are not meant to last forever,” Peterson said. “A good water line lasts 60 years. We have a lot of lines that were put in before 1920.”
Water lines are so in need of replacement that about 50 millions of water pumped by the utility to residents and businesses is lost each year due to leaks, Peterson said.
In March, the utility’s water plant supplied 60 millions of water to residents and businesses, but lost 16 million gallons due to leaks, he said.
To address the issue, the utility this summer will replace about 1.2 miles (6,000 feet) of water main infrastructure in areas of the city with the highest need.
Three major water main replacement projects will impact 171 residential properties.
With completion in October, the new water lines will increase efficiency and reliability of the water system, Peterson said.
“The status quo of not fixing stuff is untenable,” Peterson said. “Hibbing is a perfect example of a city that needs to rebuild itself and we’re starting that.”
Hibbing Mayor Pete Hyduke said he’s supportive of the utility moving forward with water line replacement and partnering with the city to improve infrastructure throughout the city.
“I think the PUC is taking a very proactive approach to what is happening across the entire country,” Hyduke said. “It’s an issue that takes a lot of capital, so I know they’re looking at some bonding opportunities. We will be focusing on sanitary sewer lines and what the city is responsible for. Together, we will look at the infrastructure needs throughout the city.”
This summer’s water main projects will cost $4 million, Peterson said.
Hibbing Public Utilities is seeking funding from a state bonding bill for the project along with support from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority and a commitment from St. Louis County’s Community Development Block Grant program.
As the 2023 Minnesota legislative sessions heads toward a May 22 adjournment, a state bonding bill remains up in the air.
“I also want to urge our Legislature and Governor to pass a bonding bill that includes money for aging infrastructure in Hibbing to reduce costs to taxpayers,” Peterson said. “The criticality of Hibbing’s water supply can’t wait through the gridlock.”
Over the 10-year Capital Improvement Plan, the utility will seek a total of $24 million in funding, Peterson said.
Projects this summer are:
•18th Avenue and 27th Street—Pipes under 18th Avenue and 27th Street were installed in 1925. Three breaks occurred in the spring of 2022. The pipes have shifted up above the frost level and will present a reoccurring problem for 55 households served by the line.
• Stuntz Drive and Hematite Street—A cast iron pipe with an unknown installation date, but probably more than 100 years old, will be replaced. The pipe, which serves 48 households, has broken 10 times as recorded.
• Minnesota Street and 8th Avenue East—Installed in 1923, the pipe has five recorded breaks. It serves 68 residential households.
