HIBBING — The Hibbing City Council set the preliminary city budget/levy for taxes payable in 2022 on Wednesday night at $9,287,402, which is a 9.8% increase from last year.
State law mandates cities set an initial number in September each year and then a final levy is due by the end of December. Once a preliminary levy is set it cannot go up but it can go down, City Clerk-Treasurer Sheena Mulner told the council.
“We’ve been working on the preliminary budget and levy since July. We want to have a conservative budget, yet we want to provide quality services to our taxpayers,” Mulner said.
The preliminary budget city staff came up with includes an increase in spending of $1,066,288, which is a 5.4% increase from last year, Mulner added.
Total spending for the capital and permanent improvements decreased slightly by $3,768.
City Administrator Pete Hyduke said by email Thursday that personnel is the largest operating cost and includes contracted increases of 2.75% for 2022.
He also said the 9.8% levy reflects an increase in property taxes of approximately $33 annually for the average Hibbing household.
That number could change, of course, as there will be plenty of fine tuning between now and December.
“I will sit down with the Finance Department and work on reducing our levy based on final levy recommendations of the city council,” Hyduke said by email.
Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata, reached by phone on Thursday, said staff will be looking at needs and wants and the possibility of adding staff over the next couple of weeks and months, and that Wednesday’s action was similar to what happened last September.
“It’s just the preliminary. Last year’s preliminary was about the same. We always set it around 9 and try to go down to 5 or 6%,” Cannata said. “We have some room to move down. Our finance department will look at it and then we will set a final levy in December.”
There will be a public hearing on the levy on Dec 1.
---
In other business, after a lengthy discussion over mandating mask usage in an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19 within city-owned buildings during last week’s committee of the whole meeting, the council once again visited the topic during its regular meeting.
This time the discussion was brief and ended with the council voting 6-1 to keep things as they have been — no formal position but anyone could wear a mask if they want to.
“To me, I’d rather keep it as is. If you want to wear a mask it’s fine for the public to come in or if an employee wants to wear a mask,” Cannata said during the discussion. “And if not it’s your right not to. It’s up to the council, but that’s all I have to say about that.”
COVID-19 discussion wasn’t an action item on the agenda, but Councilor Tim Harkonen made a motion to keep things status quo and Councilor John Schweiberger seconded it.
Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman, the lone voice in favor of mandatory masking during the COW meeting, cast the only no vote on Wednesday and offered the only other commentary.
“I haven’t changed from the last time we had the discussion. I still think it’s important that we would consider passing a mandate to wear a mask in city buildings for the purpose of protecting our employees and our community,” Hoffman Saccoman said.
