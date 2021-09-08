HIBBING — A little over a month after telling the school board that his administration would only recommend masks for students and staff to start the school year, Hibbing Schools Superintendent Richard Aldrich told those same members Wednesday that he would like to see a K-12 and staff mask requirement put into place starting Monday, Sept. 13.
And after nearly 45 minutes of spirited discussion the school board voted 5-1 to support Aldrich’s recommendation≠.
Voting in favor of the motion were board members Jeff Polcher, Marge Martin, Kim McLaughlin, Kathy Nyberg, and Board Chair John Berklich.
The lone no vote was from Mike Egan, who told those in attendance that he had COVID and was in the ICU for 24 days.
When asked Wednesday by Nyberg what changed since Aug. 4, Aldrich said, “The big thing for me is our healthcare partners in the community are begging us to do this.”
While the mask mandate will go into effect on Monday, Aldrich and staff will be working on a formal policy related to it over the next days and weeks to present to the board at the next meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sept. 22.
“Since that Aug. 4 meeting, the board, and I’m sure a lot of our community members too and our partners at the city have received numerous letters and messages from local hospitals - not only local but from the Duluth area and Minnesota Public Health — we’ve all received some letters just about the concern that COVID seems to be on the rise in our area,” Aldrich told members. “And the other piece to that are the students at the elementary school that have not had the opportunity to get vaccinated if they choose to do so.”
Aldrich said local healthcare officials are warning that surges in COVID cases could put a strain on an already strained system.
Egan — who questioned the need for masks and said Fairview officials have told him part of the strain is a result of staff shortages — asked a health official in attendance, Steve Leslie from St. Louis County public health, how many kids were getting COVID in the county to which Leslie replied, “We don’t have the exact numbers on kids with COVID but we know the transmission rate is very high. Right now there is only a vaccination rate in the middle of the county school districts of about 35% of kids,” in the county have been fully vaccinated.
According to the latest information on the St. Louis County COVID-19 Dashboard, there were five COVID related deaths in the county in August and there has been one so far in September. There were two deaths reported in July and six in June. All of the deaths in August were individuals over the age of 45.
There were 72 COVID related hospitalizations in the county in August, according to the Dashboard, and 19 of those were in ICU’s.
The peak month for COVID deaths in St. Louis County was December 2020, with 97. There have been 10 or fewer COVID related deaths monthly in the county since February.
The seven day average is just over 41 cases.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1 in 10 St. Louis County residents have been infected, a total of 19,432 reported cases and 329 deaths.
Leslie said the difference between the virus now (the new Delta strain) and the virus before is that this virus spreads more easily “and there are more kids coming down with it. The vaccine isn’t really there to protect you from getting COVID, as it’s there to protect you from getting really sick and getting hospitalized.”
Polcher, who made the motion to support Aldrich, said he has a very strong opinion on mask mandates and that he believes in them, saying they can be an inconvenience but that they save lives, adding that he’s had many conversations with health care officials and that their recommendations are masks.
He went on to say that while he appreciates the comments and concerns he’s heard from some in the community against mask mandates, he believes ultimately the kids don’t have a problem with masking up.
“It’s the parents who are upset about it, not the kids. They’re fine with it. They can be in school, they don’t want to be quarantined,” he said. “By protecting our kids we are protecting our community.”
Martin said she “hates mandates” but agreed with the masking requirement and took it a step further by suggesting a possible vaccine mandate for employees, more readily available testing, and the use of form fitting masks.
“There’s a whole bunch of mitigating strategies that are recommended, number one, is going to be vaccines and perhaps we should consider mandating vaccines for all our faculty and staff and contractors,” she said. “Because that is number one, number two and number three. We are not going to get COVID to go away without vaccinations. As long as there is wood to burn the fire goes.”
McLaughlin said part of the school board’s mission is to look out for the health and safety of the student body.
“What I’m trying to do is keep our kids in school,” she said. “I feel like it’s just one of the tools. It’s not abusing power, it’s not trying to impose on people, it’s to keep our schools and our community healthy.”
Nyberg, who suggested a number of times that the requirement be for kindergarten through sixth grade only, did agree that the board has a “duty” to keep the kids safe.
