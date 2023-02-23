Hibbing High School junior Brady Fosso sands the body of a Model T Ford which was donated to the school's auto program and which is being restored as a class project. The auto class is part of the school's Career Academy program.
Hibbing High School students Riley Ricketson and Kole Jokinen drain the oil from a car in the school’s auto shop Friday afternoon. The auto program is one of several classes that will be improved with a new Career Academy grant.
Mark Sauer
Hibbing High School Junior Harrison LaVavor works on the engine of a Modle T Ford in the school’s auto shop Friday afternoon. The auto program is part of the school’s career academy.
Mark Sauer
HIBBING—Hibbing High School is among 12 schools across the state to be awarded a 2023 Youth Skills Training grant from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s (DLI’s) Youth Skills Training program.
“We are thrilled to continue supporting the development of strong partnerships in Minnesota through the Youth Skills Training program. With five years of success to build on, student learners will continue to learn about different industries and participate in safe, meaningful work experiences,” said Nicole Blissenbach, DLI commissioner. “Thank you to everyone who has supported this program.”
The program was signed into law in 2017 with bipartisan support to create and provide employment training for student learners 16 and older in high-growth, high-demand occupations, according to a press release.
Hibbing Bluejackets Career Academy Director Mikal Brown said he is excited about the grant that will benefit students in ninth through 12th grade enrolled in Industrial Arts classes at Hibbing High School.
“I wrote for this grant in hopes of continuing to build on the successes we are currently having,” Brown said in an email earlier this week. “Our district will receive $57,000 for this upcoming grant period and that is on top of the $95,000 that we are currently working on. That is $152,000 over a four-year period that goes to help support our Advanced Manufacturing, Automotive and Health Care programs.”
Brown said the grant money can be used to help offset salaries, equipment and supplies, curriculum, transportation and marketing, and also helps assure that the school district can continue to fund the Career Academy Assistant position currently held by Jennifer Sparks at no cost to the district for another two years.
“The main purpose of the grant is to allow 16 and 17 year-olds to get paid work experience in these areas that wouldn’t normally be allowed due to child labor laws,” Brown said.
Seven local businesses currently partner with the school district for this program: Range Steel Fabricators, Baldwin Supply, Hibbing Fabricators, Ford of Hibbing, Aftermarket Solutions (known as Detroit Diesel to many people), Minnesota Twist Drill, and Cast Corporation.
Brown said the hope is to have ninth and 10th grade students take introductory classes and then the 16 and 17 year old students gain work experience through the partnerships. He said at the moment there’s such a demand for the industrial tech classes that they’re turning a number of kids away form certain electives.
“It’s really important that we expand on these partnerships so kids that are 16 and 17 year olds are working,” Brown said.
Brown said automotive shops are generally restrictive on the type of equipment students of that age group are allowed to work on. The grant helps the school obtain approved shop equipment and create a pipeline to future employees, he said.
The grant also assures that the district can continue to fund the Career Academy Assistant position for another two years held by Jennifer Sparks at no cost to the school district, as well as defray costs of its OSHA-10 safety training, work-seminar modules and other curriculum expenses, according to Brown.
IYST grants will be awarded to the following 12 partnerships, which will receive and split $1 million in funding to be used for programs operating from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025. The partnerships will offer safe, meaningful work experience in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, health care and information technology.
Other schools selected as grant recipients are:Alexandria Area High School, Breckenridge High School, Edina Public Schools, Faribault Public Schools, Independent School District #728 (Elk River, Otsego, Rogers, Zimmerman), Monticello Public Schools, Owatonna Public Schools, Sourcewell (Staples), Stillwater Area High School, Venture Academy High School (Minneapolis), Workforce Development, Inc. (southeast Minnesota).
Grants can be used to create programs, recruit students and employers, provide training, transport students and pay for industry-related student certifications. Twenty-five local partnerships throughout the state applied for this sixth round of grants. A seventh round of grant applications will open in winter 2023.
