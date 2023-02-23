HIBBING—Hibbing High School is among 12 schools across the state to be awarded a 2023 Youth Skills Training grant from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s (DLI’s) Youth Skills Training program.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting the development of strong partnerships in Minnesota through the Youth Skills Training program. With five years of success to build on, student learners will continue to learn about different industries and participate in safe, meaningful work experiences,” said Nicole Blissenbach, DLI commissioner. “Thank you to everyone who has supported this program.”

