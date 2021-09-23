HIBBING — School officials are investigating multiple acts of vandalism at Hibbing High School recently, allegedly related to a nationwide TikTok trend called “devious licks,” where students are encouraged to steal and vandalize school property and record it for upload to the social media site.
While district officials would not comment on specifics of the alleged events, citing an open investigation, Hibbing School Resource Officer Joe Casey did confirm by email that there was “damage to property and theft” at the High School.
Casey said “four female students were involved” and it is not known what charges may be filed at this time because “an estimate for the total cost and value of the property damage, and payment for the staff who repaired it must all be combined.”
More specific details of the alleged vandalism were given to district parents, via an alert that was obtained by the Mesabi Tribune, that is attributed to Assistant Principal Ranae Seykora, and was sent out around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 through the district’s messaging system, Parentsquare.
It reads: “The purpose of this alert is to notify you of a Tik Tok trend called Devious Licks where students destroy school property or steal items like soap dispensers from school. Unfortunately, some Hibbing High School students are participating in this vandalism. All of the student bathrooms have been targets with profanity scrawled on the walls, soap dispensers ripped off, urinals and toilets plugged, toilet paper wadded up and thrown on the ceilings and windows and a drinking fountain was destroyed. The students responsible will be criminally charged and they must pay restitution. Please have a discussion with your student(s) about respect for custodians and other people's’ property. Hibbing High School is a historic building that our community takes pride in. Thank You!”
When reached for comment via email Thursday, Hibbing High School Principal Michael Finco, responded, “being that we are in the middle of the investigation, we are choosing not to comment until we can get all details finalized and the investigation completed.”
According to several Internet sites, the "devious licks" trend got its start earlier this month when a TikTok user posted a video of themself stealing disposable masks with the caption "a month into school absolutely devious lick. Should've brought a mask from home."
Nationally, students in some districts who have participated in the trend have found themselves charged with crimes, according to multiple media reports.
The USA Today reported on Sept. 21 that as students started returning to school this fall across the country, there was an uptick in acts of vandalism.
According to the story, “as students returned to school, students began posting videos of themselves stealing items from schools – from soap dispensers and fire extinguishers to computers and film projectors. In some cases, students have vandalized bathrooms.”
Last week TikTok told USA Today that “it was removing content related to ‘devious licks,’ including the hashtag #deviouslicks and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior."
In response, TikTok users have begun using alternative hashtags and keywords such as #dispicablelicks.
In Kentucky, the Boone County Sheriff's Office reported on Friday that eight juveniles have been charged in offenses related to the trend – four face charges of vandalism, four face charges of theft.
In central Florida, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Sunday it had arrested three Tampa area students for vandalism at schools and posting exploits online, CBS Tampa Bay reported.
Those students were charged with criminal mischief. Another student, arrested in a separate incident, was charged with theft, Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Alicia Manautou told USA Today.
The Bullhead City Police Department in northwest Arizona has arrested one 15-year-old student for stealing a school toilet paper dispenser.
