HIBBING — School district officials set the final 2021 levy, payable 2022, for Independent School District 701 last Wednesday in Hibbing during the regular board meeting.
The total levy was set at $3,335,627.50, which was an increase of $104,866.75 — or 3.25% — from payable 2021.
“This is a good thing for us. We don’t like to see big spikes or big drops in the levy, we like nice, gentle, ups and downs,” District Business Manager Alex Kaczor said during a brief slide show presentation for the board and public. “It was a pretty quiet year overall for the levy, not a lot of anomalies or crazy activity.”
According to Minnesota’s Truth in Taxation law, counties must send out proposed property tax statements in November based on preliminary tax levies set by all taxing jurisdictions (usually in September) which includes counties, cities, townships, and school districts.
Retiree insurance (OPEB), which by law the district can levy for, went down, Kaczor said, $146,057 as a result of a negative 12% change to the health insurance premium from last spring.
Taconite production went down last year, Kaczor added, so that is reflected in a loss of $347,645 to the district.
“The rest of it was not attributable to one thing. It was a lot of changes to net tax capacity to our market values in our school district and just a lot of small things that make up that overall increase of $105,000,” he said.
Kaczor also spent some time reviewing the budget the district passed earlier this year, which included $44,671,996 in revenue versus $45,086,353 in expenditures, resulting in a deficit of $414,357.
He pointed out that that 9% of the district’s revenue, approximately $3.3 million, comes from local taxpayers. The other 91%, or $32.1 million, comes from state, federal, and other local sources, and that, as discussed previously in 2021, shrinking enrollment is at the center of the district’s financial issues.
According to a bar graph presented at the meeting, this year’s enrollment sits at approximately 2,150 students, down from a 10-year high of roughly 2,400 during the 2005-06 school year.
The drop from 2019-20 to this year is slight, down from just under 2,200 students last year but enrollment numbers have fallen steadily each year since the 2017-18 school year.
“You’ll remember we were crossing our fingers (when the district passed the 2022 budget) that we’d see our enrollment go in a different direction and that hasn’t happened yet as of this point. And we told the board that if that doesn’t happen we would have to look at going in a different direction,” Kaczor said. “That’s not a conversation for tonight but those conversations are coming in the future.”
