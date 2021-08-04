HIBBING — Cheever Field is about to get a huge upgrade.
On Wednesday, the Hibbing School board voted unanimously to approve a low bid of $2,510,500 to Peterson Construction to renovate Cheever Field, a project that has been on the district’s wish list for many years.
When done, the facility will feature a new artificial turf (Bluejacket blue) field for football, softball and soccer, a 400 meter running track, a jumping events and pole vault area, an improved shot put area, LED lighting, and all new fencing around the perimeter.
The district is also going to regrade and take care of some drainage issues along with removing the large berms that surround the entire field.
Other improvements include new sidewalks around the bleachers, and new concrete bleacher pads and retaining walls will also be installed. Peterson will also remove an existing berm and do some work to be determined at a later date on the south end of the facility.
Construction is slated to start Monday, Building and Grounds Supervisor Tyler Glad said by email on Tuesday, and the facility is expected to be complete and ready to go by fall 2022.
This season football practice will still be held on the practice field at Cheever and on the Lincoln field when necessary, but home football games will be played on the Mountain Iron-Buhl field.
The spring sports schedule will be discussed over the next several months, Glad said.
“The funds are being flexed through our state allotted capital and long-term facility maintenance dollars.This construction project has a zero dollar impact for our taxpayers,” he said.
“Both this bid process, and the bid process for the early childhood center, we hit it out of the park. We’ve really lucked out on timing and cost,” Superintendent Richard Aldrich said during Wednesday’s meeting. “We are quite a bit under our projections for cost and again these projects shouldn’t have the potential hiccups other projects have so we are hopeful we stay there.”
Aldrich added that the district has a contingency of about $400,000 and that the project is currently “well under that.”
When asked by board members if there could be additions to the renovation, like locker room upgrades, Aldrich said he’s been mulling over some different ideas including an opportunity to purchase some new track equipment or to do some press box renovations that aren’t on the current plan.
The idea of renovating Cheever Field has been a discussion point for a number of years, Glad said by email on Tuesday.
“The existing track, field and bleacher pads have been an ongoing maintenance issue that have needed to be corrected. The football field has been re-sodded two different times. The grass also needs to be fertilized, seeded and watered each summer,” Glad said. “SInce we resodded the last time in 2014, we have used 1.3 million gallons of water to maintain the field itself.”
The track, Glad said, has been resurfaced with a wear coat one time and each year the maintenance staff has to fill the cracks that show up in the spring.
Glad said former Activities Director Meghan Potter played a big role in making the upgrade to the facility a reality.
Potter first approached the board with a larger $50 million dollar proposal in 2019 put together by a facilities committee made up of community members, school board members, school staff, and coaches, that included three sports related projects and a wellness center.
While that plan never came to fruition, those early talks jump started the process.
“(She) played a very big role in making this happen. This was something that she very much wanted to see happen for the district and helped keep the idea resurfacing until 2019 when our Strategic Planning Committee that consisted of community members, school board members, school staff and others made it one of our top priorities to do,” Glad said.
Since then, Glad said, a lot of work has been done and a wide variety of people have been involved in the process.
“AD and staff, parts of the admin team, coaches for various athletics, ARI, to name a few,” he said, adding that school officials toured several other track and field sites and received their feedback as well on different things they wished they would have done or not done.
“Overall, there really has not been much pushback. It is such a much needed project that just about everybody has been on board with it. From the purchase of the land to initial drawings specs, this process was started more than a year ago. So, all in all I believe the entire process has gone very smoothly,” Glad said.
Officials say Peterson Construction plans to have a majority of the dirt and demo work done this fall. Some of the concrete for the track curbing and new bleacher pads should be completed as well.
Next spring when road restrictions come off, crews will complete the final grading of the running track to prepare it for bituminous and also the finish grading for the field portion and the other field event areas.
Glad said the bituminous has to cure for roughly 30 to 40 days before any of the track surfacing can be applied.
“Our plan is to have the track and field portions completed and ready to be occupied by Sept. 1, (2022),” he said.
Aldrich said by email this week that the project will benefit the entire community.
“All of our athletic and many fine arts programs will be able to utilize the facility. Our students will have an advantage of earlier practice facilities given the climate,” he said. “The impact on student health, given the softer impact on physical training, will help limit injuries. It will also serve the community through community ed programming and other non-school opportunities.”
