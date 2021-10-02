On Friday, October 8, 2021, Hibbing Community College will celebrate its past, present, and future with a series of special events. Renovated buildings and newly created spaces will be named in honor of people who, through the years, had significant impacts on Hibbing and surrounding communities and on the students from those communities who attended the college.
This naming of the buildings is a project which began a couple of years ago with the college asking for nominations of who should be honored. Alumni, faculty, students and community members were asked for input. The selection committee narrowed down the recommendations before submitting the names to the chancellor of the Minnesota State College system for final approval.
Among the people being honored, several of whom I know, I take special pride in having my father and my godmother each being selected for this honor.
My Dad, Edward Palcich, taught biology, anatomy, and zoology at the college from 1947 until his retirement in 1982. My godmother, (my Mother’s first cousin) Veda Ponikvar, was the long-time editor of the Chisholm newspapers and served on the college’s Foundation Board.
All of the people being honored worked hard to build the college’s reputation. The recent refurbishment of the campus is a signal that the college’s future will be bright. It would behoove all students there now and in the future to spend some time learning about the people whose names are on the buildings – what these people cared about, what they did, what they contributed to the college and their communities. These people, talented and hard-working, are certainly role models for young adults.
The history of the junior college in Hibbing (now called Hibbing Community College) is interesting. A man who watched the college develop through the 20th Century was John Slattery. He was born in 1916 in Hibbing, just a few years before the town began its move south. The following article is taken from an interview he gave to Carol Lind for the Hibbing Daily Tribune, published on September 26, 1991. John would pass away in Hibbing in 1997.
John Slattery was born in 1916. When he entered kindergarten in Hibbing, there were 30 students in his class. At least 9 separate languages were spoken in the room and 15 or 16 of the children could not speak English.
Every one of those children finished high school, with 75% of them eventually earning Bachelor’s Degrees.
John Slattery attended Hibbing High School and then Hibbing Junior College in 1936 and 1937. From there he went on to the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul and graduated with a degree in tax accounting in 1939. He returned to Hibbing where he opened up an accounting office but was soon asked by the school district’s S.J. Patchin to come work part-time in accounting for the district, which encompassed kindergarten through the junior college. After the beginning of World War Two he was asked to teach economics while taking on the full-time jobs of overseeing school district finances and tax work.
He soon became the assistant to the school superintendent and for 35 years represented the Hibbing schools in the state legislature “trying to get money for the school district,” Slattery explained. When the college left Independent School District #701 to became a part of the State system in the late 1960s, Slattery stayed with ISD #701.
But on this day he talked about the Hibbing’s college.
“Hibbing Junior College, at one time, was the finest junior college in the nation, and I’ll tell you why.”
Sitting in his chair in his sun porch in Hibbing, he leaned forward and began.
Hibbing Junior College started out in 1916 (the year Slattery was born) with six instructors and about 30 students in a series of rooms within the Lincoln High School building in North Hibbing. Many young men were joining the U.S. Armed Forces as World War One was underway, and some students went directly to work after high school, but those students who wanted to immediately further their education found it much more economical to stay home and take college classes in Hibbing than to go away. Until 1921, tuition was free. And even then it was only $15 a semester.
By the time Slattery became a student at the college in 1936 there were 35 instructors and 542 students
“Every teacher hired for HJC was experienced. We had no beginners,” Slattery said. “They had to have at least eight to ten years of high school or upper division teaching experience. They had to have a Master’s degree in their field of teaching. None of this Master’s in Education for us. And they didn’t cross-teach. They stayed in their field. And they stayed at their desks, too. When they weren’t teaching a class during the day, they were instructed to be at their desks so that they were always available to students.”
According to Slattery, the reason Hibbing was able to recruit the best instructors who had graduated from colleges and universities such as Harvard, Columbia, Yale and the like was because of the special ad valorem tax levied on the mining companies.
“It’s how we built the high school building,” Slattery said. “For sixty years, we (Independent School District #701) received very little in aid from the State; the rest was up to us. The money from the ad valorem tax gave us the means to pay good salaries. So when we built the new high school building in the early 1920s, we deliberately built it to accommodate grades 13 and 14. In other words, the first two years of college. Students on the Iron Range had to leave the area for college before that. We wanted a quality junior college. We wanted to own it. And so we did.”
“Education was important to the people of the Iron Range,” Slattery stated. “We had a population of people who came from small villages in Europe. Forty-three different nationalities. All these people, all equal now, a polyglot of neighbors. We learned to eat each other’s food and respect each other’s religion. Education was paramount, the one key to improving lives. The greatest reward for these immigrants was their children’s report card.”
In the early 1920s, the West Wing of the new Hibbing High School building was built specifically for the junior college, with a separate entrance for the college students which once read “Hibbing Junior College” above the door. Those words have since been sandblasted off the stone. “We were not guests in the high school,” Slattery stated. “We were under the same roof, but our own school.”
The Ground Floor of the college in the West Wing contained a home economics department and seven shops, four of which were shared with the high school – the junior college students using those shops in the afternoon, after the high school was dismissed for the day.
The 1st Floor of the West Wing housed a lecture hall seating 60, teachers’ offices, a science lab, two classrooms, a zoology lab, a chemistry lab, a botany lab and a greenhouse.
The 2nd Floor housed the office of the college dean and his secretary and assistant, a college library, a study area, teachers’ offices, five classrooms, two large business labs, a glass-walled business department, and two engineering/drawing labs.
The 3rd Floor housed two large chemistry labs for freshmen, a physics and optics lab, and a geology lab.
“We had the finest geological specimens in the United States,” Slattery said. That collection was eventually taken to Ironworld (Minnesota Discovery Center).
Due to World War II in the early 1940s, there was a loss of faculty and students, and the college gave up some of its space in the building. The high school and college more often shared classrooms as needed.
Besides having a highly respected transfer program for those students going on to four-year degrees, there was a technical component to the junior college from its earliest years. An engineering department, respected throughout the country, was found in these halls. Equipment needed for engineering, optics equipment, secretarial machines, machining, and a forge were all available for students.
“We had the first air frame mechanics course in the United States,” Slattery explained. “Almost the entire 8th Army Air Corps in Europe were students from Hibbing Junior College. Because we hand-picked our teachers, we also turned out the top students.”
And, of course, says Slattery, the college had full use of one of the finest auditoriums and stages in the country. Seating 1,800, the auditorium had a full-time stage manager, William Ratican, who had worked on Broadway and in Hollywood. He taught set construction, lighting, and make-up. The drama department produced plays ranging from one-acts to large major musicals. In one production, the set crew built a working carousel complete with horses that moved up and down. The moving parts were built in the engineering lab along with an electric motor that ran the carousel.
The high school and junior college had a combined 75-piece school orchestra under the direction of Harry Steffen. A marching concert band also existed and that band participated in the Chicago and New York World’s Fairs.
The debate and speech programs were award-winners. Whether a student was planning a career in law, teaching, or simply being active in civic affairs, these programs helped to polish their public speaking skills.
And there were clubs for all sorts of interests. Slattery paged through a college yearbook pointing out the Engineers’ Club, French and German Clubs, a Home Economics Club, athletic clubs for men and women, and in later years a Veterans’ Club.
When it was time to decorate for dances, the various clubs often competed for the most elaborate decorations. One year, the Engineers Club covered the whole ceiling of the Boys Gym with cardinal red wood cut into the shape of meshing gears which were interlocked – and they were all moving. The tickets for that dance were a wooden gear with a dance program inserted through the center of the gear. Occasionally, a dance was going to draw such a large crowd that it would held in the Hibbing Memorial Building.
The college students had access to the two gyms, the indoor track, and the pool. There were phenomenal athletic teams in football, basketball, and track for the boys. There was field hockey, basketball, and track for the girls. It was not unusual to see a junior college athletic event draw crowds of four thousand, Slattery said.
Slattery remembers his own orientation day at the college in 1936, when Dean Henry Drescher began his presentation with the words, “You are not here to absorb heat nor just occupy space. There will be no loiterers in this place.” Students who did loiter were politely asked to remove themselves from the premises. Some of them were allowed to return the following semester, Slattery said. There was no parking problem until the 1960s since before that students were not allowed to take their cars to school. Students, bussed in from all parts of the Iron Range, were generally receptive and attentive. Emphasis was on a student’s responsibilities, not his/her rights, Slattery pointed out.
For the most part, Slattery noted, college students were out of view of the innocent high school students. They were not allowed to enter one another’s halls or climb one another’s staircases. Occasionally the college boys would stand at the top of the stairs and whistle at the high school girls, but only if the door to the Dean’s office was closed.
Teachers also served as counselors and advisors. It was not surprising to have a teacher meet you in the hallway and tell you that you needed a haircut, Slattery said. “It caused a lot of consternation among some people when the smokers’ lounge was introduced,” Slattery remembered. “When the vets started returning after World War Two, they wanted a place to smoke. Teachers had to patrol that room to see that there was no card playing.”
“Ivory hunters,” as Slattery called them, from St. Olaf, St. Thomas, St. John’s and other excellent colleges in Minnesota and nearby states would come to Hibbing to pick the best students to beef up their junior classes. Hibbing had the best lower-division pre-engineering students and so those students were in particular demand. But students in other areas of study, like the sciences and the arts, also commanded the attention of the colleges who were looking to add hard-working, well-trained students to their own campuses.
John Slattery proudly states that he is a graduate of Hibbing’s college. He hopes all students being educated there now and in the future do well and are proud of their college.
