HIBBING — Jean Collins was stunned when she received a letter from Hibbing Public Utilities informing her that she owed a “February Polar Vortex” fee just cents shy of $400 on her residential account.
The letter, dated April 8, states that the fee is the result of the “high cost of gas stemming from the Texas infrastructure freeze up.”
The unprecedented occurrence is the result of the winter storm that tore through southern states such as Texas this past February, sending the demand for natural gas skyrocketing across the country.
The sudden surge in demand caused natural gas prices to soar, impacting households across America, including those in Hibbing.
The “Vortex” charge was in addition to Collins' regular Feb. 19 to March 19 utility bill of $284. The retired Hibbing High School American history teacher is one of many not-so-happy Hibbing ratepayers who are being asked to help the city foot the exorbitant natural gas bill.
“This is ridiculous that something that happened in Texas is making us pay more in Hibbing, Minnesota,” Collins said on a recent day.
She is concerned for residents who can not afford the unexpected fee, especially those currently unemployed.
Many people have also experienced some sort of financial difficulty during the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.
“My neighbors are not happy either. They are hard-working people.”
Increase in bills
Nearly two months after a Texas storm jacked up national gas prices, Minnesotans are expecting a $400 increase in their heating bills, the Star Tribune reported. The effects of the Polar Vortex caused gas prices to skyrocket across the Midwest, including nationally spread hubs that act as the sources for gas coming into Minnesota.
CenterPoint, the state’s largest gas provider, estimates more than 870,000 customers would see $300 to $400 increases to their bills. Xcel Energy, the second-largest provider, says 475,000 customers should expect paying $250 to $300 more. The state Public Utilities Commission has discussed plans to investigate the surge in cost and expects people to see the overcharge on their bills.
On the Iron Range, Luke Peterson, the newly appointed general manager at Hibbing Public Utilities, which serves about 5,000 gas-paying customers, says his staff has already mailed out bills calling for $200 to $400 increases. “This is the highest gas bill ever in Hibbing’s history,” Peterson said in an interview with the Mesabi Tribune earlier this week.
Letter to the governor
Peterson spent his first day on the job April 1 signing onto a letter telling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz that the local utility “saw the worst gas month in its history due to the impacts of the Polar Vortex and Texas energy infrastructure failure,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by the Mesabi Tribune.
Peterson and longtime utility commissioner Patrick Garrity, who also signed the letter, described how Northern Natural Gas announced a ‘Force Majeure’ amid the southern storm and decreased the long-term contracts of hedged gas, which in turn, forced the utility to buy extra gas on the spot market. (The utility’s gas supplier is Florida-based World Fuel Services and that Northern Natural Gas of Nebraska is the pipeline company that supplies gas from the South to the Midwest.)
The HPU staff managed to save $1 million by lowering gas use at the local power plant and other locations, Peterson said. Still, Northern Natural Gas ended up sending the utility a February wholesale gas bill for $2.3 million, about $1.6 million of the budget for the month. And without the means to cover the overcharge, the small utility passed the cost to its 4,900 local gas customers who saw a 500 percent increase.
The utility leaders asked Walz for “state and federal assistance” for the utility, since its customers “cannot afford to pay these huge bills as the gas companies profit, while it is the elderly and unemployed that are paying the bill,” the letter reads. In search of a remedy, they began offering a purchase gas adjustment on bills as an option to spread out customer costs over a six month period.
Peterson and Garrity pleaded with the governor for assistance. “We are concerned there is only so much people can do, so we are asking that you please use your authority and compassion to help HPUC and others investigate potential price gouging and modify any COVID-19 programs to help the residents of Hibbing,” the letter reads.
They also reached out for help to Iron Range based State Sen. David Tomassoni and Rep. Julie Sandstede, both of whom pledged their support. They have also been able to speak with the U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith on the subject, but they have not heard from Congressman Pete Stauber, Peterson told the Mesabi Tribune.
Sandstede said in a statement last week that the Minnesota House is advancing a $100 million funding bill to put money “directly toward lower income utility customers” with $15 million in aid and loans to municipal gas companies with the idea to access federal funding.
“I recently had the opportunity to tour HPU and visit with leadership. General Manager Luke Peterson is being forthcoming, honest and transparent with consumers and moreover, following a period of dysfunction at HPU, I’m encouraged by the new vision on display and morale boost among employees,” Sandstede said. “I encourage residents to be in touch to share information about their experiences and their ideas. By working together, I’m hopeful we can deliver relief for community members.”
COVID hardships
The HPU has already faced hardship given the economical impacts. Many customers, mostly senior citizens on fixed incomes and people who have been laid off, were already struggling to afford their monthly bills amid layoffs in the year of COVID-19. The utility reported an unprecedented $1.1 million owed from its customers, up from the $50,000 overdue from last year.
“We’ve been able to cash flow everything so far, but we need to collect on it from those who can and get help for those who can’t,” Peterson told the Mesabi Tribune.
Hibbing City Councilor James Baylis, a member of the Hibbing Public Utilities Commission, said he empathized with residents and businesses impacted by the price gouging situation.
Customers who use natural gas were, quite frankly, he said, “ripped off.”
Baylis emphasized that no pleasure was taken in passing on the costs to ratepayers, adding that “the city is in the same situation,” and reinforced that officials are working to “find some way to recover that money” and reimburse customers.
Aside from the six-month repayment plan HPU is offering to ratepayers who cannot afford to pay the total extra charges by May, there may be some assistance for certain individuals through the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency or the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, Baylis said.
“We have no choice but to pay the gas bill. We only have one gas supplier,” he said.
Baylis noted that the purchase gas adjustment fees were sent separately to customers, and there was “no markup” as there normally is on rates. Ratepayers were only charged “the raw amount.”
Still, the city councilor acknowledged that additional costs to customers “is a tough pill to swallow.”
He asked those affected to “try to be patient” until hopefully an investigation into the matter is conducted. “Give us an opportunity to figure out if there is any relief (for reimbursement). It may take some time … I know it’s not easy.”
‘Winter is coming’
The Hibbing utility has been investing in infrastructure. The commissioners had approved the $1.1 million Ansley Water Tower reconditioning project meant to ensure future water quality and safety for drinking water and fire protection. Last year, they doubled its natural gas pipeline at $2.6 million in an effort to secure future gas. In addition, they are working on capital improvements geared toward setting up customers for cost-effective renewable generation for the next 75 years.
But none of the planning could account for the Polar Vortex. “Governor, Texas had a terrible disaster, but it caused Hibbing a disaster during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, after high unemployment in our taconite plants, mine’s suppliers, foods service businesses and restaurants, small businesses, schools, child-care availability programs, mental health issues and the list goes on and on,” the letter reads.
Peterson reiterated his frustration that utilities across Minnesota are being affected by the southern storms. When Northern Natural Gas “doesn’t see enough supply down in Texas with freezing, we’re going to suffer,” he told the Mesabi Tribune. “We are at the end of the pipe. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about that. Being at the end of the pipe, we’re vulnerable to what happens downstream.”
Peterson has been speaking with politicians and county commissioners to plan for energy security in the region. “The key is fuel flexibility,” he said, noting his interest in biomass and renewable options. “Not too fast, but trusting in the gas market to buy heat isn’t going to help us.”
For now, his goal “is to be completely paid off of our winter heating season before entering the next one,” he added. “To be best prepared for next winter. We will be looking at securing more gas, adding more fuel flexibilities, helping residents with energy efficiency and other price-based communication signals to our customers as we head into next winter.”
