LOWELL, Mass. — Zachary Kivi of Hibbing, Minn., is among 4,582 graduates in UMass Lowell's Class of 2021.

Kivi received a bachelor of science in engineering degree in chemical engineering.

Despite the pandemic, UMass Lowell was able to offer graduates the chance to safely celebrate their success through a combination of virtual ceremonies and the in-person presentation of their diploma covers with a family photo at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell May 12 through 14.

