CHISHOLM — Turnover and a lack of replacement staff has put the Chisholm School District business office into a dire situation, according to Kristen Hoesiel, a consultant contracting with the district for functions of the school business manager.
Chisholm School Board Chair Bob Rahja on Wednesday said the school board spent about a half hour discussing the situation and possible solutions at a working session this past Monday. Rahja said a proposal from the Hibbing School District to provide business services was discussed at the working session. The board is planning to vote on the proposal at its next regular meeting on July 26.
Hibbing School Superintendent Rick Aldrich told the Tribune Press on Wednesday that the proposal from Hibbing includes business manager services, payroll, accounts receivable and accounts payable, employee benefits, etc. at a cost of $80,000 for one year.
“We are still discussing some of the finer points,” Aldrich wrote in an email to the Tribune Press.
Aldrich said he plans to add the proposal to the Hibbing School Board agenda on July 21, provided there’s no delays.
Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman, during the working session on Monday, urged board directors to “think long and hard about one year (agreement with Hibbing) to have a strong safety net.”
“We need stability,” Norman told the board.
Norman assured the board he isn’t trying to run away from the problems resulting from the lack of business office staff, but that he’s trying to find a solution to problems he inherited.
“They reached out to us and they reached out to help,” Norman said of Hibbing.
Norman replaced Janey Blanchard who retired from the dual role of superintendent and elementary principal this spring.
In recent months, Chisholm has experienced a turnover in the administrative offices that Rahja said he hadn’t experienced in his 20 years on the school board.
The district business manager, confidential financial assistant and confidential superintendent assistant all resigned to accept other employment.
Lisa Aldrich, formerly a paraprofessional with the district, posted internally and was hired to fill the confidential superintendent secretary position.
Meanwhile, the district has also been unsuccessful in keeping a person in the position of confidential financial accounts payable and payroll clerk since Melissa Cappo resigned on April 30. Two individuals were hired to that position and each of them resigned shortly thereafter, Rahja said.
A search for a full-time business manager has also been unsuccessful. Since March the district has contracted with Hoesiel and a search since hasn’t resulted in qualified applicants, according to the district.
Following the current agreement between herself and the school district, Hoesiel works up to two days per week in the district’s administrative office at Chisholm Elementary. For the remaining days per week she works remotely.
Hoesiel said the district has fallen behind on payments to its coaches and there are invoices that haven’t been paid on time. She also aired concerns about not being able to access some of the computers in the business office due to not having the log-ins.
Given the current state of the business office, Hoesiel and Norman questioned if the district would have adequate time to train applicants for the business manager and financial assistant positions.
Hoesiel said a school business manager is on a five-year training cycle, adding it also takes time to train a financial assistant to learn the payroll and accounts payable system.
A representative from the Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium spoke at the working session on Wednesday and told the board their office is also experiencing staffing shortages, and is limited on how much help it can offer the district at this time.
Rahja expressed optimism that the district will come up with a solution.
“It’s a stark reality,” Rahja said. “The wheels are off, but it can be fixed.”
