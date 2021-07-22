Hello library lovers!
Starting this week, the library will be open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can now come into the library for express browsing and computer usage. We still encourage use of our curbside service whenever possible, if you prefer.
Summer Reading
The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program will be “Reading Colors Your World.” Our program runs through the end of July. That’s two whole months of awesome programs and activities for all ages! Summer Reading keeps children engaged in learning by allowing them to develop new talents and foster health and creativity. We will be regularly offering Take and Make kits throughout the summer.
Our Summer Reading Program will be online with Beanstack this year! Beanstack is an app that allows you to track your reading and win achievements. There are weekly challenges and prize drawings. It’s tons of fun. There will also be a traditional paper version of Summer Reading for those that don’t have devices. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for more up-to-date information. We look forward to having you be part of our 2021 Summer Reading Program!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Montagnard
Montagnard is an umbrella term for the various indigenous peoples of the Central Highlands of Vietnam. The French term "Montagnard" signifies a mountain dweller, and is a carryover from the French colonial period in Vietnam.
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
