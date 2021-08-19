Hello library lovers!
Starting this week, the library will be open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can now come into the library for express browsing and computer usage. We still encourage use of our curbside service whenever possible, if you prefer.
Newsbank Online Resource
The Hibbing Library now has a subscription to Newsbank. The main database lets you search past articles in the Mesabi Tribune/Hibbing Daily Tribune from years 1999 to 2020. Newsbank also comes with America’s News, which lets you read news and information from reliable news sources spanning the U.S. Finally, Heritage Hub is a database to search the premier collection of U.S. obituaries and death notices for genealogical research, from 1704 to today. You can find these resources on the library webpage under “Resources Online.”
Creativebug Online Resource
Patrons can now enjoy unlimited access to more than 1,000 award-winning arts and crafts video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. There are creative projects for every occasion with downloadable patterns, templates, and recipes. The easy-to-navigate website features classes on topics in art and design, sewing, paperwork, holidays and parties, knitting and crochet, quilting, jewelry, and more! Users can browse by skill difficulty levels, quick or multi-part classes, specialty techniques, or those video tutorials best suited for children. This database is provided by the Arrowhead Library System, and can be found here: https://www.creativebug.com/lib/arrowheadlibrary
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Crazing
Crazing is the phenomenon that produces a network of fine cracks on the surface of a material, for example in a glaze layer. Characterized as a spider web pattern of cracks penetrating the glaze, it is caused by tensile stresses greater than the glaze is able to withstand.
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
