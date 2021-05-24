Hibbing Police K-9 officer receives statewide honors

HIBBING — An officer with the Hibbing Police Department is being recognized by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association as a recipient of its Distinguished Service Award.
Officer Joey Burns is among the recipients, and is being honored for his exceptional police work and community involvement throughout 2020, according to a press release.
Burns has been with the Hibbing Police Department since 2014 and is also currently the K-9 Officer with his partner Chase for the police department, according to a press release from the Hibbing Police Department.
“It is a great honor to our police department and community to have one of our own officers receive such an honorable recognition like this,” Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey wrote in the release. “Officer Burns has done an outstanding job — not only doing police work, but his high involvement in our community is what has been his biggest accomplishment.”
Minnesota Chiefs of Police President Eric Werner provided some background on the award and criteria for nominations. Werner is the police chief in Maple Grove, Minn.
“These awards call out some of the best, brightest and bravest men and women in Minnesota law enforcement, but police chiefs across our state also today want to recognize the great work that goes unnoticed from the vast majority of police officers in agencies of all sizes, urban and rural,” Werner said.
The criteria for the distinguished service award are: awarded for outstanding achievement including crime prevention, detective work, community service and relations, juvenile work, drug control and prevention, training safety, mentoring, and innovative approaches to public safety, he noted.
The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association plans to recognize Burns and the other Distinguished Service Award recipients at its annual convention on Nov. 2.
