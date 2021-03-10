Hibbing native Mary Cathryn Ricker resigned from her post as the state’s Education Commissioner on Tuesday, effective April 1, saying she wanted to return to the classroom after leading the agency through arguably one of its most challenging years in recent memory.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller is set to be promoted to commissioner. Mueller was the face of the Department of Education’s public response and communications as the coronavirus forced a great deal of changes on E-12 classrooms across Minnesota.
In her resignation letter to Gov. Tim Walz, Ricker said the agency's local approach to the pandemic, which allowed districts to expand or retract in-person learning based on regional infection rates, was a high point for its COVID-19 response.
“We also made a promise to act on the science, create safe and healthy learning conditions and prioritize in-person learning,” she wrote. “I’m proud to say we kept that promise by creating localized learning models, listening and responding to the community … providing statewide professional development in meeting the needs of our students with special needs, students experiencing housing instability, students learning English as a new language, and Black, Indigenous, and students of color, and investing in necessary items like technology, protective equipment, and COVID testing.”
It was almost a year ago last March when the state ordered schools closed to in-person learning, a pre-emptive measure as Minnesota’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed only nine days before Walz’s announcement. What followed was an abrupt shift to distance learning models, especially for rural areas with wide broadband accessibility gaps and students without home internet access.
As the 2020-21 school year rolled around, schools found themselves embroiled in a politically charged environment — to a level education had seemingly not experienced since the implementation of No Child Left Behind in the early 2000s — where it sat front and center as Republicans and Democrats argued over Walz’s emergency powers and the impacts of reopening classes to in-person learning across the board.
Last month, the governor ordered all schools to offer some type of in-person model by March 8, when most Iron Range schools returned students to the buildings four days a week, as opposed to a hybrid model.
“For her entire career, Mary Cathryn Ricker has been dedicated to Minnesota’s students and families, and this year, more than ever, I am grateful for her leadership in navigating this unprecedented time as we asked our school communities to do the unimaginable,” Walz said through a statement. “Her service to the Department of Education and to our administration will be missed, but I know our state’s students will continue to benefit from her leadership.”
Ricker is a National Board Certified middle school English teacher with over a decade of classroom experience, teaching in St. Paul, St. Cloud, Washington, South Korea and Yemen. She previously served as executive vice president of the American Federation of Teachers and as the president of the Saint Paul Federation of Teachers, AFT Local 28.
“Watching the indefatigable work of Minnesota’s educators, I feel the pull to spend my time and energy in the classrooms working safely alongside them helping students,” Ricker wrote. “As we well know, this pandemic is not impacting all our students and their families equally.”
Mueller started her career at Mankato Area Public Schools in August 1997, teaching high school social studies and has been in education for 24 years, including 11 in the classroom. She has also worked as a continuous improvement coach, professional development coordinator, and the director of teaching and learning. At the Department of Education, Mueller has previously served as Assistant Commissioner, leading the Office of Teaching and Learning, and overseeing the Divisions of Academic Standards and Instructional Effectiveness; Career and College Success; Early Learning Services; Equity and Opportunity; School Support; and Testing and Assessment.
“I am proud to appoint Heather Mueller as Commissioner of the Department of Education,” Walz said in a release. “Heather is deeply committed to the success of our students, families, and schools, and there is no better person to lead our state at this critical moment.”
