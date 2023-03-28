As the political sausage-making continues at the State Capitol, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation is helping an iconic Hibbing sausage-maker expand its business—along with a plastics company in Mountain Iron.
Fraboni’s Wholesale Distributors, Inc. headquartered in North Hibbing, plans to grow its sales territory beyond its existing 100-mile radius with a $1.5 million loan from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and a $2 million loan from Grand Rapids State Bank.
The project is one of a number of investments to be considered by the eight-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Advisory Board.
In the midst of the 2023 Minnesota legislative session, the board meets at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday at the Intercontinental Saint Paul Riverfront Governor’s Boardroom in St. Paul.
The Fraboni’s deal would allow Christopher Bergum and Michael (Chad) Mouton to purchase all of the issued and outstanding stock of Fraboni’s Wholesale Distributors and related entities L.M.W., Inc. and L.G. Fraboni, Inc., according to an Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation board meeting packet.
Leo and Irene Fraboni started the business in 1968 as a sausage-maker.
The company today distributes a wide variety of meat products throughout the region.
Bergum and Mouton, who have an agreement to acquire the business from current owners Wayne Thune and Mark Thune, say they’re looking to expand the company’s sales territory to increase market share, according to the board meeting packet.
About $2.7 million in owner equity and cash would be contributed to the stock acquisition.
Fraboni’s headquarters would remain in Hibbing.
The company currently employs 30.
Zero new jobs are planned.
The IRRR Advisory Board will also advise on a $31,700 agency loan to Virginia Plastics, LLC.
Virginia Plastics, located in Mountain Iron, wants to buy a new bag machine, enabling the company to accept additional orders and putting the company in position to secure larger accounts, according to the board packet.
Virginia Plastics is a polyethylene film manufacturer that makes plastic bags, tubing and sheeting used in mining, chemical, automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.
A $31,700 loan from Park State Bank and $27,223 from Virginia Plastics and partners would also help fund the project.
Virginia Plastics employs 17.
Two new jobs would be created.
It’s also an IRRR Advisory Board reorganizational meeting.
As a result of the November 2022 elections five new members will sit on the board.
New members are Sen. Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing, Sen. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown, Sen. Bobby Joe Champion of Minneapolis, Rep. Roger Skraba of Ely, and Rep. Ben Davis of Merrifield.
Holdovers are Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids, and Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora.
A new board chair will also be named.
Other projects to be recommended at the meeting by Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Ida Rukavina at the board meeting are:
A $20,000 infrastructure grant to the city of Cook for $2 million in power service upgrades and taxi-lane extension for new hangar development at Cook Municipal Airport. Space for 11 new private hangars would be created.
A $400,000 grant to the city of Ely toward $2.1 million in water main replacement, sanitary sewer upgrades and road reconstruction from 21st Avenue East to the International Wolf Center, serving five existing businesses and potential future housing.
A $300,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids for sitework for a $1.9 million conversion of the former Murphy School into a 38,000 square-foot early childhood and child care facility with 221 child care slots.
A $300,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids to support $789,118 in water, sanitary sewer and road construction for development of 23 new residential home lots at the former Forest Lake Elementary School site.
A $150,000 grant to the city of Crosby toward a $2.1 million roundabout and lane configuration construction.
A $500,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids to support $15.6 million in Itasca Recreational Association (IRA) Civic Center rehabilitation and upgrades. An elevator, parking lot upgrades, two public meeting rooms, roof replacement, new ice making equipment, and electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning would be upgraded or replaced.
A $250,000 grant to the city of McKinley toward a $297,000 water filtration system. The city water supply has been compromised due to scaling in the city’s water distribution lines.
A $150,000 grant to the city of Mountain Iron toward a $525,000 storm water drainage improvement project on several streets and electrical upgrades and new docking system at West Two Rivers Campground.
A $50,000 grant to the city of Orr for $305,970 in lift station and force main rehabilitation.
A $250,000 grant to the city of Virginia to support $6.8 million in city-wide street reconstruction and infrastructure replacement, sidewalks, storm sewer, and water and sewer service lines.
A $40,000 grant to Breitung Township for an $80,000 project to reconstruct and improve a 1.4-mile paved trail from Soudan Underground State Park to McKinley Park Campground.
A $43,200 grant to the city of Crosby for an $86,400 mountain bike trail and instruction area at Cuyuna Elementary School.
A $45,000 grant to PathBlazers Snowmobile Club toward a $90,000 purchase of a used trail groomer from a nearby club in Grand Rapids.
A $50,000 grant to Northern Traxx ATV Club for a $120,000 acquisition of a new dozer.
A $12,500 grant to North Superior Ski and Run Club for a $26,200 repair and rebuild of segments of the Pincushion trail system.
Taconite taxes paid by northeastern Minnesota mining companies fund Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation projects and programs.
