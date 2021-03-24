HIBBING — A 26-year-old man facing charges for a fatal crash in Hibbing last year could have his bail increased, despite being out on supervised release.
Thomas Michael Gilley of Hibbing was charged in December 2020 with vehicular homicide after he allegedly drove head-on into another vehicle one month earlier while under the influence of a controlled substance.
Gilley was freed to a supervised release program on Jan. 28 after posting a non-cash bond. Prosecutors on Tuesday, however, filed a new motion that accused him of being under the influence in a separate single-vehicle accident last week.
In new court documents, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Stacey Sundquist wrote that on Thursday, March 18, Gilley was allegedly involved in a crash on Town Line Road in Hibbing. Sundquist asked the court in writing to increase his bail to $200,000 from the original $75,000 stemming from vehicular homicide charge.
According to a police radio transcript of the March 18 incident, provided by the Hibbing Police Department, multiple agencies were dispatched to Town Line Road around 7:19 p.m. that day for a vehicle that rolled over and knocked down power lines.
A male was reported walking around with blood on his face, mumbling incoherently. He was the only occupant of the vehicle and refused medical attention. Officers suspected Gilley was under the influence, arrested him on suspicion of DWI and obtained a search warrant for a blood sample. They took the sample around 11:50 p.m. and results were still pending with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as of Wednesday.
Around 2 a.m. Friday, March 19, Gilley was released to his mother’s residence.
A hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, April 1, to consider the prosecution’s motion. Sundquist wrote in an email Wednesday that she anticipates new charges stemming from last week’s crash, pending results of the BCA blood test.
Charge of vehicular homicide
Hibbing police were dispatched to a personal jury accident around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2020, on Highway 5. Officers received help from the Hibbing Fire Department, Chisholm Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. “Officers observed a two-vehicle head-on crash between a passenger car and an SUV,” Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey wrote in a press release at the time. “The male in the red passenger vehicle did not have a pulse and was later pronounced deceased by EMS.”
Law enforcement later identified the victim to the media as Franklin Dean Rice, a 39-year-old man from Hibbing.
Police also identified Gilley as the driver of the SUV. “In speaking with [the] defendant officers observed that he had bloodshot, watery eyes and kept nodding off,” officers said, according to the formal complaint. Apparently Gilley’s airbag had deployed. “He was bleeding from his mouth and nose. When asked what happened, the defendant responded that he was not sure but that when he opened his eyes a car was headed right at him.”
Officers said Gilley had “a small, crumpled up piece of tin foil, a broken syringe and spoon containing an off-white residue on the passenger side of the vehicle” on the dashboard, the complaint reads.
Gilley denied all medical efforts on-scene and was transported to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. An officer at the hospital searched Gilley’s pants and said he found “a hypodermic syringe, a black pipe, a Q-Tip, clear baggies, and an orange cylinder containing marijuana, all in his front left pants pocket.”
Gilley was charged on Dec. 10, 2020, with two counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide for operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and under the influence of a controlled substance. A judge ordered a $75,000 bail.
Later that month, after a Rule 25 assessment, he was released into inpatient treatment despite prosecution's objection, according to court records. On Jan. 5, he absconded from treatment. He was arrested on a warrant on Jan. 24 and posted a non-cash appearance bond on Jan. 28.
