HIBBING — An Iron Range man facing vehicular homicide charges will have to wait until at least next week to find out if he’s headed back to custody after being arrested for suspicion of DWI last month.
Thomas Michael Gilley of Hibbing was charged in December 2020 with vehicular homicide after he allegedly drove head-on into another vehicle one month earlier while under the influence of a controlled substance. On March 18, 2021, he was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle accident on Town Line Road in Hibbing, where law enforcement obtained a warrant for blood sample after he crashed into power lines and sustained apparent minor injuries.
A Thursday hearing in front of Senior Judge Dale A. Wolf sought to consider a state motion to increase his bail from $75,000 to $200,000, but a decision was ultimately delayed pending more information, including results of the blood test from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Gilley arrived late to the virtual hearing after his attorney, James Perunovich, called to remind the man of his court appearance. Once started, the prosecution pointed Wolf to the concerns outlined in its motion.
According to the motion, filed last week by Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Stacey Sundquist, Gilley was allegedly involved in a crash on Town Line Road in Hibbing and officers on scene suspected he was under the influence.
Perunovich, on Thursday, said nothing of substance was submitted to the court concerning the March 18 crash — mainly a police report or blood test results — and asked the judge to delay the motion or deny it until substantive evidence was submitted.
“When you’re talking about someone’s liberty … it’s premature to request an increase in bail,” he said.
According to a police radio transcript of the March 18 incident, provided to the Mesabi Tribune by the Hibbing Police Department, multiple agencies were dispatched to Town Line Road around 7:19 p.m. that day for a vehicle that rolled over and knocked down power lines.
A male was reported walking around with blood on his face, mumbling incoherently. He was the only occupant of the vehicle and refused medical attention. Officers suspected Gilley was under the influence, arrested him on suspicion of DWI and obtained a search warrant for a blood sample and took it around 11:50 p.m.
Gilley was freed on Jan. 28 after posting a non-cash bond, without conditions, though the state noted he previously absconded from a conditional treatment program prior to bailing out of custody. Perunovich countered that prosecutors should have sought the bail increase when he fled treatment a month prior to the March crash.
Wolf expressed concern about Gilley’s absence from the program and said the decision to flee was “tantamount to fleeing from custody” in the court’s eyes and also cited his late arrival to Thursday’s hearing.
The judge added that had the state requested increased bail a month ago, when Gilley absconded from treatment, he would have approved the motion straightaway. He decided Thursday to take it under advisement until more information is available.
“The whole idea is preventing bodily injury to others and himself,” Wolf said. “We look at the level of bail to prevent further criminal conduct. I wish you had a little more on the second crash.”
He continued: “Fleeing from entry into the treatment program is troublesome to this court” and urged Gilley to listen to Perunovich in the meantime.
An omnibus hearing is set for April 15, but a separate hearing on the increased bail motion could be held earlier Wolf said. “Between now and then, if the state comes and presents compelling evidence of circumstances, the court is going to grant the state’s motion.”
