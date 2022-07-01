HIBBING — A Hibbing man was charged with second degree murder Friday in connection with the death of 43-year-old Kari Jo Petrich early Tuesday morning at Meadowview Apartments.
According to a press release from the Hibbing Police Department Friday, after multiple interviews, evidence collection and autopsy, which was completed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and had determined there was probable cause to charge Eric James Jarvis, 46, with murder in the second-degree.
At just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday the Hibbing Police Department and Hibbing Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a report of a female unresponsive and not breathing at 3505 W. Ninth Ave., according to a press release earlier this week from the HPD.
“Upon arrival on scene officers and medics determined the 43-year-old female was deceased and the death appeared suspicious,” it states in the report.
The female’s 46 year-old boyfriend, Jarvis, who was on the scene at the time, was transported to the Hibbing Police Department for questioning and later booked into the St. Louis County Jail for domestic-related charges, the news release states.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Crime Scene Team later arrived on the scene to assist with the investigation.
According to the statement of probable cause, police had been called to the apartment at Meadowview in Hibbing three times in a little over 24 hours.
The first call came at approximately 3:41 a.m. June 26, when police were dispatched on a report of a disturbance. Officers made contact with both Jarvis and Petrich on that occasion. According to a statement of probable cause, “both victim and defendant were clearly intoxicated but there was no indication of any criminal action on either part, so officers cleared the scene.”
Later that day, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers were again dispatched to the apartment after Jarvis called 911, requesting that Petrich be taken to detox.
According to the statement, after some conversation with both parties, and after not observing any visible injuries, officers left the scene.
At approximately 12:55 a.m. Tuesday, officers were again dispatched to the apartment at Meadowview based on a call from Jarvis. This time he allegedly told the 911 operator that his girlfriend was unconscious and would not wake up.
Jarvis also allegedly told the operator that he was unsure if Petrich was breathing and that she was cold to the touch.
Upon arrival, officers entered and found Petrich laying on her back on the living room floor and observed that “the left side of Victim’s face was severely bruised” and next to her on the carpeted floor was “a significant blood stain.”
The statement also reads that “victim’s body did appear to be cleaned, with her hands being mostly free of blood, with the exception of some blood discovered near her cuticles.”
Officers also noted “apparent glass or metallic shard on the carpet” and that the “carpet appeared to be vacuumed recently.”
While police were still in the apartment, according to the complaint, one of the officers asked Jarvis what happened to the victim’s face, to which he allegedly replied, “I don’t know.” Another officer asked, “you didn’t do anything to her, did you?” To which Jarvis allegedly replied, “we probably fought dude. Like we honestly probably fought.”
At one point, according to the complaint, Jarvis also allegedly said: “Hey, look, if I did bad (expletive), like I really hurt her, if she’s dead,” then trailed off.
Eventually, according to the complaint, when officers informed Jarvis that Petrich was dead, allegedly he immediately “put out his hands, indicating officers should put handcuffs on him.”
Jarvis was eventually taken to the Hibbing Police Department, where, according to the probable cause statement, he initially continued to deny remembering what happened to Petrich but then claimed, “he first noticed Victim lying on the ground on Sunday. He later clarified that he believed she had been lying on the ground since Sunday afternoon. Defendant claimed the last time he left the apartment was Sunday, when he went to the liquor store to buy multiple bottles of vodka and beer.”
During the investigation, law enforcement officials discovered a number of items inside a trash bag in a dumpster outside the apartment complex including empty vodka bottles, one with an allegedly blood stain, multiple wet wipes that had allegedly been used to wipe up blood, a blood stained sock, and shattered pieces of a vase, “which appeared to be the same vase as one appearing on the living room table in the body camera footage taken during the officers’ response to the apartment on June 26.”
This, according to the complaint, “in combination with the items found in the trash bag, indicates a conscious effort to clean the scene, after Victim suffered the injury.”
According to the statement of probable cause, the medical examiner performed an autopsy on the victim and while final results are pending, the initial findings “show that the victim's death was caused by blunt head trauma.”
The medical examiner also stated, according to the statement, “with timely medical intervention, Victim’s death would likely have been avoided.”
