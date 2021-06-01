HIBBING — Authorities have charged a Hibbing man in the murder of 71-year-old Courtney Fenske in 2017, officials said.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced that deputies initially arrested Blake Andrew Stangel, 51, on May 24 in the city on unrelated charges. Law enforcement identified him as a former renter of Fenske and obtained a sample of his DNA. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said his DNA matched a sample found at the dated crime scene just southeast of Hibbing.
The Sheriff’s Office again arrested Stangel on May 28. This time he was arraigned and charged with second-degree manslaughter. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bail at the county jail in Duluth.
It has been nearly four years since a mail carrier contacted authorities saying that Fenske had not picked up her mail in about four days. Sheriff’s deputies did a welfare check on Nov. 29, 2017, at 11072 S. Townline Rd. They entered the home and found Fenske dead. At the time, law enforcement said she died between Nov. 26-27. A medical examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide “attributed to asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and smothering,” the latest press release read.
