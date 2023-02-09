HIBBING—The Hibbing Public Library is offering a variety of activities and even some free books with its winter reading program.
This year’s program, called “Yeti to Read” kicked off on Feb. 1 and runs through March 31, and is open to readers of all ages. The program coincides with Black History Month and I love to Read Month—both observed in February.
“To date we have 157 readers who have signed up,” April Fountain, Children’s Services Library Specialist at the Hibbing Public Library said earlier this week.
To register you go online to the free Beanstack app at alslib.beanstack.com/reader365 and create an account. The app allows you to set up and manage as many accounts as needed.
A free book is given to those who register. Children’s books were purchased with a grant from the Owens-Pesavento/Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation of the Hibbing Foundation, and adult books are from the library book sale.
There’s a special guest planned for Yeti Story Time at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. North Star Credit Union has arranged for Yeti to join in story time to take place by the fireplace at the library.
As of Tuesday there were 135 children registered with a total of 8,406 minutes read and logged in, according to Fountain. She said four kindergarten classes have registered.
“This is fantastic news,” she said while reviewing details of a report of time logged in.
The library has planned a variety of fun activities and prize drawings in conjunction with the contest.
When you check out reading materials, you earn an entry into a weekly prize drawing. There are also free library programs, take and create craft kits, a ‘build-a-snow Yeti challenge, bookmark and coloring design contests, and an indoor Yeti scavenger hunt.
Teachers in kindergarten through sixth grade have an opportunity to sign up their classroom at the library for the Winter Reading Program Challenge, and stand a chance to win a free popcorn and movie party for their class at the library. Students in kindergarten through third grade will be competing against each other as will students in fourth through sixth grade. Teachers of participating classrooms call in their weekly classroom total of minutes read and watch their Yeti climb to the top of the mountain. The first one from each group wins.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is closed on Monday, Feb. 20 for the President’s Day holiday.
For questions, you can stop by the front desk of the library at 2020 East Fifth Ave. Hibbing, or call 218-362-5959.
