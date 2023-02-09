Reading fun for all ages
Submitted

HIBBING—The Hibbing Public Library is offering a variety of activities and even some free books with its winter reading program.

This year’s program, called “Yeti to Read” kicked off on Feb. 1 and runs through March 31, and is open to readers of all ages. The program coincides with Black History Month and I love to Read Month—both observed in February.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments