HIBBING — The Hibbing Housing and Redevelopment Authority has announced that it aims to secure $35 million in funding this year to upgrade the Haven Court Apartments, where tenants have endured poor site drainage, faulty building foundations, broken windows, aged roofing, failing concrete stoops and hazardous walkways and curbs.
Established in 1953, the complex commonly known as the “Greenhaven Apartments” on the eastside of Hibbing is home to 239 tenants. The average household income runs $13,245 per year including social security assistance. People use 30% of their gross income to afford rent and utilities at 102 units in 24 buildings.
Hibbing HRA Executive Director Jacquline Prescott told the Mesabi Tribune that she is trying to obtain local, state and federal funding to tear down 13 buildings: keeping 11 to repair and rebuilding seven.
“Most importantly,” Prescott said, “we’re not going to displace anyone off-site and no one is going to have to leave.”
The plan involves constructing one large structure to house units, before they begin to demo on other buildings. Also, a city-owned Play Haven Park would be donated to the housing authority and moved to the center of the complex.
The Hibbing HRA is now banking on the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency (re: tax credits) and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith (re: appropriations). If the project gets selected, St. Louis County Board of Commissioners and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board will make due on their promises to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars to help see it to fruition.
If the agency receives the funding, it would have two years to complete the project. And once completed, the Haven would be one of the largest new housing projects in northern Minnesota and also one of the first public housing projects to use state-administered Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, LIHTC.
“It’s a big deal and it will give residents housing they can be proud of that has today’s standards,” Prescott said.
Previously, Prescott sought out site assessments and partnered with the Center City Housing Corporation in Duluth to figure out a way to fix ongoing issues. Data showed that the complex needed $11.1 million in immediate repairs in 2017, an additional $2.1 million for each year over the next two decades and $13.2 in uninflated funds over the next 20 years, according to an assessment prepared by Finn-Daniels Architects.
“Due to the age of the building the building systems and finish systems have aged past their expected useful life…,” according to the assessment obtained by the Mesabi Tribune. “While the existing systems may be able to be extended past their useful life (which they are currently doing) the HRA should expect greater costs in maintaining the buildings and expect more frequent systems failures.”
In 2019, she met with county commissioners to tell them about the plans to rebuild and repair the complex. “The only solution is a large-scale renovation,” she said.
At the time, Chair Mike Jugovich remembered noting the county’s $150,000 promise to help “take care of some serious issues if they weren’t addressed,” he recently told the Mesabi Tribune.
The county has a history of providing funding to HRA systems in cities lacking such agencies, he said. For example, the board of commissioners greenlighted providing $150,000 of taxpayer money to a Buhl-based, $287,000 housing project. They have also been considering a contribution to a Floodwood project.
The interest in funding countywide projects comes as the region has seen an upward trend of needing affordable housing over the next decade, the chair and head of the local HRA agreed.
“If we don’t do this, we essentially will lose these homes,” Prescott said, referring to the Haven project. “I see 10 years from now — if we do nothing, we won’t have these units available. And we cannot lose an affordable unit. We need every single one.”
