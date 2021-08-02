Hibbing home was extensively damaged by fire

A Hibbing home was extensively damaged by fire early Saturday morning.

HIBBING — A Hibbing home was extensively damaged by fire early Saturday, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire Facebook page.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the Hibbing Fire Marshal and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was reported around 5:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of 4th Avenue East. No injuries were reported.

The Hibbing, Chisholm, Keewatin, and Virginia fire departments were dispatched to the blaze.

