HIBBING — The City of Hibbing has hired two PBA technicians to enforce parking, blight and animal control violations.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey told the Mesabi Tribune that the hires come after years of not employing a person designated to the often contentious job of citing people.
“The PBAs are now giving out a lot of warnings,” he said. “It’s a heads up that they will start citing people.”
It has been several years since the city had employed a full-time parking monitor, and since then it had the Building Officer and police officers enforcing parking, blight and animal control violations, city councilors said. In the wake of COVID-19, the city pulled back and did not crack down on calendar parking issues — which creates problems for snow plowers and emergency responders.
After receiving “a flood of complaints,” the police chief said, the city moved to create the PBA positions. Earlier this week, the Hibbing Police Department announced via Facebook the city had hired the two technicians who “have completed their training and have started patrolling the city for these ordinance violations.” Officers noted that anyone needing to contact the new hires should dial 911 or 218-421-7155.
Hibbing city councilors say they are in full support of the hires.
“We all receive telephone calls about blight,” Councilor Jennifer Hoffman-Saccoman said, referring to abandoned vehicles and unmowed grass. “We want to have a nice place to live.”
“And we get many calls about parking problems in the downtown area, especially near Howard Court,” for example, Councilor James Bayliss added. “The customers don’t have places to park.”
The public response to the social media post ranged from those who were supportive to expressing a proverbial sigh of relief that the city was moving forward with plans to help out long disgruntled business owners who call police on the lack of parking in front of their restaurants and storefronts and citizens who ask for help when they come across residential eye-sores. There were also those who asked for precise explanations of what constituents parking, blight and animal control violations.
City officials referred the public to city ordinances to learn more about the PBA technicians’ enforcement.
When asked for anecdotal clarification, the police chief described how 1) the PBAs are not peace officers; they can enforce city ordinances, not state statutes; and 2) the PBAs may cite people who overstay their welcome in two-hour, downtown parking spaces during business hours Monday through Friday. “Business owners are telling us that customers have nowhere to park.” Also, they may cite people responsible for vacant lots and derelict houses and others who store abandoned vehicles and junk in such a way that goes against city ordinances. “You’d be surprised that a lot of people near downtown call us about abandoned vehicles.” Also, they may cite others who allow their dogs on the loose. “These make up the lowest number of calls for us.”
