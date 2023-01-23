HIBBING—Students from the Hibbing High School One Act Play team are preparing to showcase their competition play in a public performance on their home stage.

Curtains open for “Almost, Maine” at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the Hibbing High School Auditorium. The public performance gives the One Act team an opportunity to showcase their talent in advance of the regional competition.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments