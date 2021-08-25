HIBBING — The Owens-Pesavento/Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation of Hibbing Foundation is currently accepting grant applications for 2021.
DR. BENJAMIN P. OWENS: Dr. Benjamin P. Owens was a lifelong resident of Hibbing and the face of Hibbing medicine for half a century and acclaimed as the “heart and soul of Minnesota medicine.” Dr. Owens’ medical career spanned more than a half century marked by a compassion for people, a love of education and a community pride that would endear him to generations of Hibbing residents.
Dr. Owens was chosen as Grand Marshal of the 2000 Hibbing Jubilee Parade, represented Hibbing as the 2002 Titan of Taconite, and was enshrined in the Hibbing High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009 in recognition of the 40 years he voluntarily spent as team doctor for football and hockey.
Dr. Owens was a kind, compassionate and charitable individual with a big heart. Dr. Owens established The Owens-Pesavento / Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation of Hibbing Foundation in 2006. The purpose of the Fund is to accomplish the charitable objectives of Dr. Benjamin P. Owens which include supporting the mission of the Hibbing Foundation and charitable purposes in the Hibbing area.
Hibbing Foundation, an affiliate of Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, was established in 1993. Hibbing Foundation was established with the purpose of providing leadership and financial resources to foster the social, cultural, economic development, health, civic, educational, and philanthropic activities of Hibbing.
The Owens-Pesavento / Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation of Hibbing Foundation will entertain applicants within a geographic region bound by the Hibbing Public School District (ISD 701) and must be a 501 (c)3 non-profit, school or municipality. Non-profit organizations whose home office is outside ISD 701 but whose programs are based in Hibbing are eligible to apply for grant dollars from this fund. Grant applications must be mailed to Hibbing Foundation, POB 304, Hibbing, MN 55746 or may be dropped off at the Hibbing Foundation office located at 515 East Howard Street, Hibbing, MN 55746 (Phone: 218.262.4212). Emailed grant applications will not be accepted. Grant applications are reviewed by the fund advisors of The Owens-Pesavento / Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation of Hibbing Foundation. Grant applications are evaluated and scored on an individual basis. Successful grant applications will be submitted as non-binding grant recommendations to Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation for final approval and processing.
Upon awarding the grant and acceptance by the applicant, the grantor reserves the right to disseminate grant award information in its publicity/marketing efforts. Grantee agrees to disseminate grant award information to the general public and local media in its fundraising efforts. Any news media release needs to state: “(Name of project) is made possible by a grant from The Owens-Pesavento / Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation of Hibbing Foundation. The following acknowledgements on all programs, printed materials, posters and advertising shall include: “This event is made possible, in part, by a grant from The Owens-Pesavento / Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation of Hibbing Foundation.” A brief report summarizing outcomes and impact of grant would be appreciated shortly after ending date of the project.
The following information must accompany grant application: Brief description, history, and background summary of the organization;
Proposal Narrative: Describe proposal/project. Identify what benefit to the community does this project serve, project location and itemized project budget;
Copy of current IRS 990 Form (if applicable) and/or current Financial Statement;
List of current board members and their affiliations;
Certification (signed and dated application or cover letter by board chair or authorized designee).
All grant applications are due by Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.