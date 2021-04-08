HIBBING — The Hibbing Foundation and its ‘Family of Funds’ has impacted the community throughout the years by awarding nearly $2.6 million to over 1,600 organizations.
The Hibbing Foundation is proud to announce its 2021 grant recipients. Eighteen organizations received grants totaling $51,220.
• Access North Center for Independent Living or Northeastern Minnesota: general program support that would allow Access North the ability to hire a full-time ramp carpenter to oversee the construction of home access ramps. This $5,000 grant was made possible by the Linda Forti Hibbing Foundation Fund, Bruno & Sylvia Family Hibbing Foundation Fund, John & Nancy Ryan Family Hibbing Foundation Fund, James H. Ryan Family Hibbing Foundation Fund, The Jeno F. & Lois Mae Paulucci Fund of Hibbing Foundation, and the Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Hibbing High School Legacy Foundation.
• Angel Fund, Inc: in support of purchasing gas/grocery cards for Hibbing residents receiving cancer treatment. This $1,000 grant was made possible by the Linda Forti Hibbing Foundation Fund and the Carl M. & Dolores M. D’Aquila Family Fund of Hibbing Foundation.
• City of Hibbing – Hibbing Public Library: to support the Summer Reading Program and Book Give-A-Way for 2021 – “Colors Your World”. This $3,000 grant was made possible by the Hibbing Foundation Grantmaking Fund.
• Greenhaven Parent Teacher Organization: to help build an Inclusive Community Playground located at Greenhaven Elementary School in Hibbing. This $10,000 grant was made possible by the Hibbing Foundation General Endowment, Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation, and the June B. Hendrickson Fund for Academic Competitions.
• Hibbing College Foundation: in support of Revitalizing the Paulucci Space Theatre. This $10,000 grant was made possible by the Hibbing Foundation General Endowment and the Hibbing Foundation Grantmaking Fund.
• Hibbing High School Trapshooting Team: to purchase Garmin Xero S1 Trapshooting Trainer device for the HHS Trap Team. This $1,000 grant was made possible by the Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation.
• Hibbing Historical Society, Inc. to support the “Hibbing Alphabet” Poster print project. This $1,500 grant was made possible by the Range Artists Association Fund, Hibbing Foundation General Endowment, and the June B. Hendrickson Academic Competition Fund of Hibbing Foundation.
• Hibbing Public Access Television: general support – 2021. This $250 grant was made possible by the Hibbing Foundation General Endowment.
• Hibbing Quarterback Club: replacement or reconditioning of the old varsity & junior varsity helmets for the Hibbing High School football program. This $6,000 grant was made possible by the Benjamin P. Owens Hibbing High School Legacy Foundation and the Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation.
• Independent School District 701 – Hibbing Public Schools: to purchase a classroom set of ‘Piecing Me Together’ by Renee Watson for the 8th grade curriculum at HHS. This $400 grant was made possible by the June B. Hendrickson Academic Competition Fund of Hibbing Foundation.
• Independent School District 701 – Hibbing Public Schools: to bring the screening of the 1920 silent film Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde with live organ accompaniment by the renowned organist, Andrew Galuska to the Hibbing High School Auditorium – October 2021. This $2,500 grant was made possible by the Hibbing Foundation Hibbing High School Organ Fund
• Independent School District 701 – Hibbing Public Schools: to support ‘Rangers & Dragons’ (Dungeons & Dragons) facilitated by Hibbing Community Education for ISD 701. This $3,120 grant was made possible by the Hibbing Foundation General Endowment.
• Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability: to support the Hibbing Farmer’s Market – Power of Produce for Youth and Seniors. This $2,000 grant was made possible by the Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Hibbing High School Legacy Foundation and the Bruno & Sylvia Perell Family Hibbing Foundation Fund.
• Mesaba Concert Association: general support for the 2021 Concert Season. This $250 grant was made possible by the Hibbing Foundation General Endowment.
• Project Care Free Clinic: to help provide basic medical care to uninsured and underinsured individuals and families at Hibbing Project Care. This $2,500 grant was made possible by the Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation and the Bruno & Sylvia Perell Family Hibbing Foundation Fund.
• Tourist Center Senior Citizens Inc: to help purchase the Hobart FP 100-11 Continuous Feed Food Processor. This $2,700 grant was made possible by the Bruno & Sylvia Perell Family Hibbing Foundation Fund and the Robert L. ‘Butch’ Hamre Fund of Hibbing Foundation.
To learn more about the Hibbing Foundation, please call 218.262.4212 or follow us on Facebook. Our office is located at 515 East Howard Street, Hibbing, MN.
